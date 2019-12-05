Editor’s note: This is the first of a series of columns about the author’s recent experiences at the U.S.-Mexico border as a member of a Presbyterian delegation from Wyoming and Colorado.
Today is the first Sunday of Advent. Christians begin the wait for the birth of Christ. Waiting means one thing to us and quite another to those whose troubling stories I heard while visiting the U.S.-Mexico border last week.
As was Mary at this time 2,000 years ago, Mom is pregnant. She dutifully breast feeds one of the 5-month-old twins. The other waits impatiently. The president tells the world they are drug dealers, rapists and M13 gang members. This “bad hombre” fills himself with mother’s milk, oblivious to the disdain with which he is viewed by the most powerful man in the world.
Dad hovers over the other children as they eat a warm meal prepared by Al Centro de Atención al Migrantes Exodus in Aqua Prietas, a small Mexican community separated from Douglas, Arizona, by a wall.
In the midst of the kindness of strangers, Mom and Dad recount the day the cartel came to their small farm in Chiapas, demanding the family surrender their two older sons to work for them. When they refused, the cartel burned their farmhouse to the ground, killed their livestock and threatened they’d return to kill the family.
Forced from their home, they fled to the border. This family now awaits the birth of Christ in the hearts of Americans, and the hope, love, joy and peace about which Christians speak during Advent.
Waiting is relevant. A lot of Americans get angry waiting for the light to turn green or the teenaged clerk at McDonalds to bring them a Big Mac. Most don’t even like it when a baseball game goes into extra innings.
But, here they are. Human beings. Parents. Children. Babies. One, yet unborn. Waiting. And in the arrogance of their ignorance, the president’s supporters pray to the god of their selfish lives that this family be sent back to where they came from.
Many Americans are comfortable in their ignorance. It means not having to wait before judging. They know all they need to know. Brown skin. Attempting to cross the border. The president says, “There’s no room in the inn.”
Significantly, these are not undocumented people. They are not trying to enter the U.S. illegally. These are asylum seekers. They are entitled under U.S. law to be protected from violence they face in their homeland.
Then a Cuban woman tells her story. As if to contradict Trump’s claim that “they are not sending their best,” she has a college degree in public health and skills needed to contribute to life in the U.S. Because of the kind of Cuban-government persecution the U.S. bemoans, she left. Arriving in Nicaragua, she made her way to the border by foot, horseback and bus. Now she waits.
Sometime in the coming six or seven months, she will receive “a number,” entitling her to wait even longer with hundreds of others. Two or three are called some days. Once called, she moves into another line to await an initial interview. If it’s determined her fear of going home is legitimate, she gets to wait again. Immigration authorities will move her to El Paso and then to Juarez, Mexico, where she will wait months for a hearing before an immigration judge.
She cannot return to Cuba. Only a prison cell awaits her there. Without asylum, this human being will have no country, no home, no hope. The likelihood of receiving asylum in today’s political environment is slim, at best.
I tell her she needs to learn how to throw or hit a 90 mph fastball. Then she will be welcomed in my country. She laughs the sort of laughter one might not expect from a woman facing such uncertainty.
As we celebrate Advent, if you find any extra hope, love, joy or peace in your life, please offer prayers that the least of these, our brothers and sisters, may be equally blessed by the coming of the Christ child. Regardless of our politics, may we join one another in that prayer?
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
