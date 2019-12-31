As 2019 ends, some Wyoming politicians have put the state on a path toward socialism. Contrary to GOP talking points, it’s not Democrats.
Republicans running Wyoming’s government have opened an investigation into lawful business decisions made by a private corporation. No one alleges the corporation violated any law. This is not about crimes. It’s about politics. This is a state-run investigation into free-market choices with which politicians disagree.
This is nothing less than a government takeover of a corporate board room.
The corporation is Rocky Mountain Power, whose parent company is PacifiCorp. It decided it’s time to transition from burning coal toward more reliance on renewable sources of energy, such as wind and solar.
The politicians, mostly climate-change deniers, have taken an unprecedented step, interjecting politics into the business of this corporation in order to substitute the economic judgment of the corporation with their political views.
Disappointingly, Gov. Mark Gordon is leading the charge, backed by short-sighted legislators who see the corporation’s decision as an attack on Wyoming coal.
Rocky Mountain Power and PacifiCorp spent 16 months studying the direction of energy regulation, pricing and technology in a time when every government on the planet, except the current U.S. administration, believes scientific warnings of dire consequences if the world continues to rely on coal to create energy.
The result was what PacifiCorp calls an “Integrated Resource Plan.” Its laudable goal is “to produce a least-cost, least-risk portfolio of resources to provide safe, reliable electric service to all our customers.”
PacifiCorp’s free-market calculation is that to meet those goals and save substantial rate-payer costs, the company must transition from coal to renewable energy.
Unlike the politicians, these business people are accountable to shareholders and customers. They understand both the science and the economics of the future of energy. They realize that closing coal-fired plants will cost jobs, but that a commitment to renewable energy will more than offset those losses by creating new, stable and high-wage jobs.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics documents show that solar and wind are big job creators. Even with Trump’s attempt to pick winners and losers, coal jobs increased by only 52,000 in 2018. Solar added 150,000 jobs.
It was neither Greta Thunberg nor AOC, but rather Forbes, that said the “coal-to-clean transition is creating opportunities to replace lost jobs while expanding the tax base in coal-dependent communities if policymakers embrace the coal-cost crossover.”
Rather than embracing that future, Wyoming’s governor is conducting a threatening investigation into the work of private-sector decision makers.
The irony is inescapable. Most politicians supporting this investigation are Republicans who call political opponents “socialists.” They’ve unmasked themselves, revealing the true socialists among us.
Governor Gordon was a first-grader when a president was warned about climate change. LBJ was first to be told by scientists that the burning of fossil fuels was leading to catastrophic climate change. Next was Nixon, followed by Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush 41, Clinton, Bush 43, Obama and Trump.
Governor Gordon knows the truth. He studied environmental issues alongside some of the most knowledgeable. Gordon was a member of the Sierra Club board and worked for Friends of the Earth. Back then, he didn’t feign ignorance of environmental challenges.
Meanwhile back at the ranch, “War on Coal” propaganda substituted for science and economics, derailing economic diversification while propelling politicians into office on false promises to which they are willing to go to harmful lengths to keep. With its low-wage jobs, Walmart became the state’s largest employer because those politicians couldn’t envision the economic incentives accompanying renewables. Instead, they chose a fossil-fuel-reliant business model that could not survive.
Astute private-sector business people know the jig is up. Some politicians are willing to try a little socialism. A dying coal industry doesn’t have to create an economic catastrophe. The death of coal doesn’t have to mean a net job loss for Wyoming.
It does mean there is an urgency to having a governor willing to lead Wyoming into a future the private sector envisions in spite of short-sighted politicians.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.