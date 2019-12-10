Millions are always migrating for better lives. After visiting the Douglas, Arizona/Agua Prieta, Mexico border with a Presbyterian delegation last month, I remembered my uncle, whose family, 14 generations ago, came on the Mayflower. My father migrated from working in dangerous Colorado mines for a better life in Wyoming.
Displaced Wyoming coal miners migrate to find jobs. Young people migrate for economic reasons, taking jobs elsewhere for better futures.
Migration is inherent to the human experience. Migration is also inherently discriminatory. The poorer you are and the darker your skin, the more difficult migration becomes.
Economic disparity falls hardest on people of color because rules are created by those who looted their homelands. Climate change, coupled with economic exploitation of Central American, African, Middle Eastern and other nations, creates millions of refugees.
The powerful “ravaged the vineyard and what they have taken from the poor is now in their houses. Why should you crush my people and grind down the faces of the poor?” (Isaiah 3:14-15)
Our country is wealthy enough to provide economic aid to help the poor remain in their home country. Instead, we spend resources amassing military might and building walls to instill fear.
At the wall separating “them” from “us,” fear is palpable. On our side, it’s omnipresent in the 500 Border Patrol agents in the Douglas sector, and weaponry, vehicles, watch towers, radar, night vision equipment, ground sensors and more.
Then there’s the wall, with razor wire strung across its top and the high-speed, all-weather road running its length.
U.S. strategy since the Clinton administration is to instill fear to deter migrants from going over that wall, sending a message: “If you want to enter the U.S., you’ll have to try where this wall ends, and entry is likely to be lethal.”
The wall, the weapons and all of that high-tech equipment pushes migrants to where entry requires crossing a deadly desert and the mountain ranges that encircle the area. “Enter at your own peril.” Presidents Clinton, Obama and Trump each placed a bet that migrants would so fear the desert that they would not attempt to enter our country.
The strategy evidenced a sinful carelessness of the desperation experienced by the poor and victims of violence. Accordingly, thousands die in that desert.
Our delegation met with Border Patrol agents. One of the questions we asked was, “What happens to their earthly remains?” Answer: Many lie in a morgue for months, unidentified and unclaimed, at some point, dumped in a pauper’s grave.
Even so, these families are more afraid of what is behind them than what lies ahead.
Because of the unacceptable risk of extreme violence, the Trump administration warns Americans to avoid traveling to the same countries to which the president demands migrants return. The warning on the State Department’s website is intended to scare Americans from entering the countries from which Central American asylum seekers are fleeing.
To wit: Guatemala: Violent crime, armed robbery and murder are common. Gang activity, such as extortion, violent street crime and narcotics trafficking, is widespread. Local police lack the resources to respond.
El Salvador: Reconsider travel to El Salvador due to violent crime; murder, assault, rape and armed robbery are common. Widespread gang activity, such as extortion, violent street crime and narcotics, arms trafficking. Local police lack the resources to respond.
Honduras: Do not travel there. Violent crime, sexual assault, homicide and armed robbery are common. Violent gang activity, such as extortion, street crime, rape, narcotics and human trafficking, are widespread. Local police and emergency services lack sufficient resources to respond effectively to serious crime.
Among the five pillars of Islam is the requirement that Muslims travel, take a pilgrimage to Mecca once in their lifetime to discern Allah’s will. Christians would be better able to discern God’s will if we all took a pilgrimage, not to Mecca, but to any place on Earth where God’s children are used, abused and oppressed.
As Paul said, it may enlighten the eyes of your heart.
Editor’s note: This the second of three columns about the author’s trip to the U.S.-Mexico border with a delegation from Wyoming and Colorado Presbyterian churches.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
