I was speaking out for the rights of LGBTQ citizens when a homophobe demanded, “What would you do if your daughter married a woman?” I replied, “I’m good just so long as she doesn’t marry a Republican.”
I was “kinda-sorta” joking, but partisan prejudice is commonplace in Wyoming.
A March 2019 article in The Atlantic entitled “The Geography of Partisan Prejudice” assigns every county in the USA a partisan-polarization ranking. These findings are based on polling 2,000 Americans, asking, “How would you feel if a family member married a Republican or a Democrat?” Among other questions, they were asked whether terms like “selfish,” “compassionate” or “patriotic” applied to members of the other party.
The poll and similar studies were used to rank all 3,000 U.S. counties on a scale ranging from most prejudiced to least, with two gradations between. Findings suggest that, though racial prejudice remains a major problem in America, party prejudice is a major source of wrong-headed decision making.
With the caveat that counties under 100,000 are trickier to define, the poll demonstrates a high degree of political polarization throughout Wyoming, more so among Republican voters than Democrats. So much for the idea that Wyoming voters care more about qualifications than party.
A scale with shades of darker blue or lighter blue was employed to judge the intensity of prejudice Wyoming Democrats have toward Republicans and red to pink for Republican anti-Democrat prejudice. Researchers identified five counties (Laramie, Albany, Teton, Natrona and Campbell) where anti-GOP sentiments were on the “more prejudiced” side of the scale.
Republicans were found on that side of the scale in those five counties, plus another seven: Carbon, Sweetwater, Uinta, Fremont, Hot Springs, Washakie and Sheridan.
Don’t tell me you’re surprised. First, those living in smaller-populated communities tend to be alike. Few people living in rural communities want to stand out, especially when it comes to politics.
In days when Democrats could win, locals didn’t fear identifying with them. That’s no longer true. In 2018, Democrats offered excellent candidates like Mary Throne, Gary Trauner and Jeff Dockter. They could receive no better than 30 percent of the vote. That had nothing to do with their positions and everything to do with the partisan prejudice of the majority of the electorate.
Second, most every Wyoming radio station offers only extreme right-wing programs all day long. Walk into the health club or the doctor’s office and they’re playing Fox News. There is no attempt be fair and balanced, and no countervailing opinion is heard.
In many communities, it’s intimidating to be outed as a Democrat. Most Wyoming people seldom interact with those who feel differently about political issues. They are ideologically isolated.
Is that a problem? Yes, if you want the most qualified persons serving in important jobs. Duke University researchers conducted an experiment: They sent job applications to 1,200 employers advertising to fill vacancies. Résumés were tweaked, disclosing that the applicant had work experience associated with one party or the other. It had the predictable impact. Democrats fared worse in Republican counties, Republicans worse in Democratic counties.
This anti-the-other-party thing has become a barrier to electing the most qualified people to public office. The high degree of prejudice against members of the other party results in stereotyping. Voters choose party over qualifications because they assume the other party’s candidate is too extreme, maybe even dangerous.
The knee-jerk choice is to vote against well-qualified candidates based on party identification though they are neighbors who believe what most people in that county believe and do not actually see the world much differently.
I’m sorry,“kinda-sorta,” about not letting any of you Republicans marry my daughter. Turns out God made her with an attraction to men, rendering the homophobe’s rude question mute anyway. Still, since I apologized, maybe you might kinda-sorta vote for a Democrat now and then?
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.