We’ve arrived at the generation of which Ronald Reagan warned. “Freedom,” he said, “is never more than one generation away from extinction.”
Witnessing her husband’s struggle to lead the nation out of the Great Depression and through a world war, Eleanor Roosevelt understood. Rights are inseparable from responsibilities. She said, “Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. For the person who is unwilling to grow up, the person who does not want to carry his own weight, this is a frightening prospect.”
The coronavirus exposed how frightening it is for some of those on whom we rely for leadership. It starts with the president and runs through some local politicians, businesses and churches.
Last weekend’s Trump rally in Tulsa was extraordinarily irresponsible. Trump is the flag bearer for that generation of which Reagan warned. Having spent four years demonstrating an astonishing unfitness for office, he trumped himself by holding a rally in the middle of a pandemic.
The president was willing to defy the advice of scientists and medical experts who worried aloud that such an event would further spread the deadly virus that has already killed 125,000 Americans. He was not, however, able to defy his own ego, although he is fully aware of the serious risk to which he is exposing his cult-like followers.
His chutzpah collided with his narcissism when he acknowledged how little he cared about his own supporters in both holding the rally and requiring attendees to hold him harmless if they became sick or died from what he knew was an exposure to coronavirus. In order to get a ticket to the rally, they were required to sign a statement waiving their right to hold him accountable for intentionally exposing them to coronavirus.
The waiver required attendees to acknowledge “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald Trump for President (and others) liable for any illness or injury.”
Very few Trump supporters showed up, evidencing a concern for their own health not shared by their president. Those who willingly sign the waiver deserve no sympathy. They give new meaning to those my generation called “Deadheads.” In my time, a Deadhead was a fan of the rock band the Grateful Dead who traveled all over the country to attend their concerts. Watch over the coming weeks to see whether Trump followers will become Deadheads of a different sort.
Wyoming has its own examples of how coronavirus causes befuddled thinking and a failure to understand that with rights, come responsibilities. Take State Representative Scott Clem, R-Gillette. He recently wrote an op-ed, lecturing Gov. Mark Gordon on the First Amendment. He’s a pastor who can’t tell the difference between the podium in the House chambers and the pulpit in his church. He has equal difficulty in separating the church building from “the church.”
Breathtakingly, he admits throughout the pandemic, in violation of the governor’s orders, his “church doors have been open.” Now, churches and businesses are seeking immunity from liability if they negligently expose you to the virus.
The Judiciary Committee has voted to draft a bill shielding businesses and churches from liability for their negligence even when it causes worshippers, customers, and employees to get sick. The argument is that these entities have rights but want no responsibility.
To top it off, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has warned working families that if their employer asks them to return to work, the risk is irrelevant. If you don’t put your life at risk, you will lose your unemployment benefits.
Any self-respecting church or business that can’t absolutely assure the safety of worshippers, customers and employees, should not open and should renounce the immunity proposals pending in the Wyoming Legislature.
As Bill Maher said, “We have a Bill of Rights. What we need is a Bill of Responsibilities.”
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
