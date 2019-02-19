Members of Cheyenne’s Central High Gay-Straight Alliance recently met with state Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, to advocate for an anti-discrimination proposal. Instead of the respect constituents deserve from elected officials, these young people were greeted with a foul expression of hatred.
According to a complaint filed by Wyoming Equality, Sen. Hutchings told the young audience, “If my sexual orientation was to have sex with all of the men in there and I had sex with all of the women in there and then they brought their children and I had sex with all of them and then brought their dogs in and I had sex with them, should I be protected for my sexual orientation?”
Hutchings called that “an attempt at a meaningful dialogue.” Others call it a reason for her to resign.
Little good that would do. Her odious views square with the Republican Party under the tight-fisted control of a chairman who founded the thankfully deceased WyWatch, the most intolerant extremist group in Wyoming since the last days of the KKK’s presence in the Equality State.
Certainly, she’s not fit to be a public servant. But she didn’t elect herself. Only the voters of Senate District 5 can atone for their tainted decision. Beyond that, many of her legislative colleagues share her dogma. They endorsed her conduct by rejecting rules protecting the LGBTQ community from harassment perpetrated by lawmakers.
Forcing one of the Legislature’s homophobes to resign would be like dredging a bucket of water from the ocean in an effort to drain it.
From the time the students Ms. Hutchings accosted were in elementary school, they were misled, taught that Wyoming is the Equality State. They learned Wyoming was the first state to give women the right to vote and that Wyoming elected the first female governor in the nation.
Those things are the truth, but not the whole truth. These kids learned something closer to the whole truth in their unpleasant encounter with their state senator, a hard but important lesson, learned at an early age. These young men and women now know what the Equality State is really like for cultural, racial and religious minorities.
Anger about this incident turns to sadness when you recognize that dark cloud hanging over Wyoming. For some, it’s a cloud of hopelessness. That cloud was there from the start, hanging low, casting shadows in the shape of bigotry.
Sen. Hutchings wasn’t the first. She isn’t even the worst. There were others like her before her. Those who pioneered her mindset destroyed Native American culture on the Great Plains. They lynched Wyoming blacks at a per capita rate exceeding that of Mississippi, massacred Chinese workers in Rock Springs and attacked Jehovah’s Witnesses in Rawlins.
They attempted a McCarthy-era purge of textbooks at the University of Wyoming and imprisoned Japanese-Americans at Heart Mountain. Without people who thought like Ms. Hutchings, wicked politicians could never have blackmailed Wyoming Sen. Lester Hunt into committing suicide.
They carried confederate flags into War Memorial Stadium to taunt 14 black football players the day after an intolerant coach terminated their education because they asked to protest the then-racist policies of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They murdered Matt Shepard and then tried to erase the crime by revising the history of that atrocity.
They continue propagating prejudice, seeking to build a prison to inhumanely warehouse hundreds of undocumented persons whose only crime is seeking better lives for their children. They are proud Wyoming is one of four states refusing to pass hate-crimes laws, satisfied theirs is the only state in the union unwilling to enter into a refugee resettlement agreement with the U.S. government.
They smile and nod their heads as President Donald Trump says there are “good people on both sides.” They continue working to make sure that whatever seeds of tolerance and love are scattered elsewhere, they will not find fertile soil here.
That cloud grows ever darker as many Wyomingites stare blankly at the sky and say, “Well, we do need the rain.”
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
