I have a friend who loved to wear frilly, pink dresses. He died last week.
I met Sissy Goodwin when I was running for the U.S. Senate in 1982. He and wife, Vicki, lived in Douglas. They offered to host a “Meet the Candidate” coffee. Walking into their home, I was greeted with a vice-grip handshake from a burly fellow with a linebacker’s build, wearing a pink and white blouse.
I was as taken aback as anyone who ever met Sissy for the first time. But, if you took the time to get to know this man, you were rewarded with his wit, wisdom and warmth. A National Public Radio interviewer described him as “a Vietnam vet who teaches electric power tech. He just does it all in a dress.”
The so-called Equality State can be an unforgiving, even punishing place for people who are open about who they are. Larry Goodwin began wearing blouses and skirts in public in 1972. Suffering the sort of depression known only to people hidden in closets, he came to grips with the choice life had dealt him. He was certain, he confessed to a reporter, that if he wasn’t true to his convictions, he might kill himself.
In a 2013 profile published in the Los Angeles Times, Larry said he was raised by an alcoholic mother married to a physically abusive stepfather. Dressing in girl’s clothing offered him an escape from one hostile environment while exposing him to another.
Goodwin said that as he began to accept himself, he’d stare into a mirror, often weeping, as he assured himself, “I am a good person.”
By coming out, he exposed himself to physical and verbal abuse. People called him a “queer” and a “pervert.” He was asked to leave stores, hotels and restaurants because of unfounded fears of those who could not understand, could not even tolerate.
With his characteristic sense of humor, Sissy and Vickie told NPR, “Remember the neighbors we had? He came out with a knife one day and threatened to castrate me.” Referring to those who bullied and threatened him, Sissy said, “I call those people fashion critics.”
Some of the anger went beyond words. He once had his teeth knocked out by a complete stranger who, in the process, learned Larry could fight back, holding his own even while wearing girl’s clothing. People taunted him with the word “sissy,” and so he adopted it as his name. Larry Goodwin became Sissy Goodwin.
Sissy never shied away from standing up for what he believed. I recall a photograph on the front page of his hometown newspaper, the Douglas Budget. In the lead-up to the catastrophic U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, Sissy stood on a downtown corner most mornings hoisting a sign urging peace. A photographer captured one of the mornings. A cowboy stood next to Sissy holding a sign with an arrow pointing at Sissy. It read “Don’t believe the man in the dress.” We know now. America should have believed the man in the dress.
Over the years, Sissy changed some minds and hearts. One was an 80-year-old neighbor, a retired ranch lady, who “makes me skirts and blouses all the time, and she makes sure they’re matching.”
Sissy taught for years at Casper College. Students loved him. To show it, one day they all, boys included, came to class in pink, frilly blouses and purple hair ribbons.
A few years ago, Sissy discussed his life with a reporter. In a state fancying itself as the Equality State, there isn’t a lot of equality for folks who don’t fit the mold. But Sissy’s dresses made some people think, he said, about “what it means to be a man? To be human? To be free?”
Along the way, Sissy gave hope to others who society deems “different.” So, be who you are in memory of this man, my friend who wore frilly, pink dresses. RIP Sissy. You’ve crossed over to a state of equality.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne.
