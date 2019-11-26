Recently, a Catholic priest made news by refusing to allow Joe Biden to share the cup and the bread during a Communion service in South Carolina. The priest said Biden was unworthy of communion because of disagreements between the priest and Biden on a woman’s right to choose.
I had not planned to write about it until a column defending the behavior of the priest appeared in Wyoming newspapers. Written by syndicated columnist Christine Flowers, the column cited Canon Law, which says a person who “persists” in “manifest grave sin” cannot share the communion.
Flowers said abortion is “one of the gravest sins,” and therefore the priest was “right to deny him communion.”
With all due respect to my Catholic brethren, priests should exercise the same doctrinaire approach when serving communion to others. A Pew poll informs rulemakers that 56% of Catholics believe Roe v. Wade should be upheld. So, how to police that?
There is an even more troubling issue. The provision of Canon Law on which the priest leans to support his action runs afoul of scripture. Certainly, Catholics and other Christians could agree there is no greater “manifest grave sin” than the betrayal of Jesus Christ.
During that first “Last Supper,” we see Jesus sharing the cup and the bread with Judas, whom Jesus knows is headed out the door to betray him to the Roman soldiers. Next in line was Peter. To paraphrase Jesus, “Hey Peter, before you go off to deny even knowing me, how about a sip of wine and a piece of bread?”
Though it is not included in the Gospel, I imagine Jesus then turning to the others and saying words to this effect, “You all will need to strengthen yourselves for taking flight after my arrest. How about some wine and bread?”
If Jesus gave these guys communion, how is it that some publicity-hungry priest can refuse it to Joe Biden? There’s some selective enforcement of Canon Law going on there.
If that was justified, how can the church serve communion to every Catholic who supports the right to choose? Why not impose the “manifest grave sin” rule on those who support the death penalty? How about those who use their power to kill innocent civilians in Syria, Yemen or elsewhere, or those who lock children in cages at the border or deny health care to the sick, shelter to the homeless or a meal to the hungry?
The world is full of “manifest grave sin.” If Jesus shared the first communion with Judas Iscariot, what is the criteria the church should use to decide who is worthy to share communion and who is not?
Perhaps others could reach back into Presbyterian history. In the 1800s, Presbyterian clergy had a pocket full of tokens. If, during the week, the good Reverend found a congregant worthy, he’d bestow a token on that righteous person. On the Sabbath, the token could be redeemed at the Communion Table, while others, less worthy, watched from the shadows of the pews.
Canon Law shielding this priest |is simply one more play in a 2,000-year-old scheme overseen by religious leaders whose goal is to police the Communion table. Catholics and Protestants alike have spent too much of the church’s prestige figuring out how to build walls around the table.
The most egregious is the extent to which they have turned the original communion into an exclusively Christian remembrance of Jesus. Think about it. There were no Christians at that first Communion. There were only 13 Jews.
As Jesus, a Jewish rabbi, shared the bread with the other 12 Jews, he said, “do this in my memory.” That alone tells us the ritual was never intended to be just one more way to divide God’s children from each other.
Indeed, if we want to save organized religion from itself, the time has come to discard all the vestiges of Christian exclusivity, whether they arise from doctrine, scriptural interpretation or walls around the Communion table.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
