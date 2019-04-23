Clarence Jordan was my kind of preacher.
You might know him as the writer of the Cotton Patch Gospels. This Southwest Georgia civil rights-era preacher made Jesus come alive in his deep Southern drawl and translations of the parables.
They called him a “man ahead of his time” because many to whom he preached weren’t ready to worship God seated in a pew next to one of God’s African American children.
The Rev. Jordan thought it was a problem when people went that way while Jesus called them to go this way. He didn’t think it was possible to condemn some of God’s children this Sunday and celebrate the Resurrection the next.
Clarence found the deepest love of God in the Resurrection and thought excluding some of God’s children from the life of the church and the community was tantamount to denying the Resurrection.
The good reverend said, “We have deified Jesus and, thus, effectively rid ourselves of him even more than if we had crucified him.” To paraphrase dear departed Clarence, many of them gave an oath. “I accept Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior.” But they thrived on chicken soup for the soul, hoping to be liberated from the burden of actually following the Resurrected Jesus.
That brings us to Easter morning.
We eavesdrop as Jesus fervently prays to be relieved of his obligation. Then he acceded to God’s will. Judas played his role. The Roman guard played theirs. The Disciples fled. Peter denied knowing Jesus. The Roman executioners followed their orders. Good Friday evolved to Easter morning. The sun has arisen. Jesus’s body is missing. The women say the tomb is empty. The disciples aren’t so sure. Two thousand years later, we walk that road to Emmaus, still trying to determine what it all means.
It is a morning like no other in Christian churches. Soaring sermons and joyous hymns rhyme in triumph. Preachers talk of angels rolling the stone away. They “out” Doubting Thomas and describe Jesus passing through a sealed door, greeting disciples. Preachers proclaim the ascension. As he leaves, choirs are belting out, “Jesus Christ is risen today; Al-le-lu-ia!”
Thus, Christianity celebrates Resurrection Sunday. An empty tomb can only mean one thing. Resurrected Jesus is on the loose. Those on spiritual journeys have been searching for him ever since. Some are sure they found him. Finders keepers, losers weepers. They have him cornered. In a box. Proves their path is the only path. He’s theirs. Says so their holy book.
Wait a minute. Didn’t he live as a devout Jew? Did he convert to Christianity while he lay in the tomb? Was he born again between Friday and Sunday? No. Jesus lived and died and was resurrected as a Jew.
What are we to think about the Muslim claims? They see Jesus as one of the most important prophets of their lives. Are they wrong? No. They make claims to him that Jesus would have welcomed, claims that ought to unite Christians and Muslims.
Maybe Clarence Jordan was on to something. Maybe some have created a Resurrected Jesus in their own image. Is it possible that the “bride of Christ” is all of humanity? Is your God big enough to imagine that?
Was the Resurrection exclusive to a small Jewish sect as they set out to reform Judaism in the first century? Or was it a universal message that even the threat of death will not overcome God’s hopes for the world, the entire world, the world God so loved that God sent God’s only son to make that message clear?
The archbishop of Canterbury recently denounced Islamophobia. He employed an old Rabbinic story in which God tells the Israelites, “If you obey the Law, I am God. If you don’t, I am not.” The logical extension? If you love others as yourself, Jesus has been resurrected. If you don’t, he hasn’t.
The Resurrected Jesus belongs to everyone who loves God and loves one another. Jesus Christ is risen today. Al-le-lu-ia!”
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
