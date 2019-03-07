Q: My spouse keeps telling me I should try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day because it is healthier. Is there any truth to this?
A: Research shows that keeping a consistent sleep/wake schedule or cycle does make a difference for your health. Many people regularly stay up later on weekends to spend time with friends, go to an event, or just stay up later because they know they can sleep in the next morning. Such changes to the continuity of the sleep/wake cycle are very similar to traveling through different time zones, causing jet lag. Jet lag happens because we interrupt our normal sleep rhythm, resulting in an interrupted night’s sleep. Regularly altering your normal sleep/wake cycle, such as staying up late on the weekends, can have negative health consequences.
One of the most dramatic examples of how changing your sleep/wake cycle affects health comes from a 2014 study done in Michigan. This study found that the number of heart attack patients admitted to the hospital goes up on Mondays. Researchers think changes in sleep/wake cycles from weekend to weekday is the most likely cause of this increase in heart attack risk. The researchers also found that the Monday heart attack affect goes up even more—by an extra 25%—on the first Monday after a change in Daylight Savings Time. This affect probably applies mostly to people who already have heart problems, so for those without heart problems it is less of a concern. But even for people who are healthy, consider this study as a warning that keeping a consistent sleep schedule is important.
In addition to heart attack prevention, keeping to the same sleep/wake cycle seems to be important for a healthy immune system and to help maintain a positive mood or outlook. One reason why maintaining a consistent sleep/wake cycle is important probably lies in the fact that quality sleep is important in keeping inflammation down. Inflammation is involved in many diseases from cancer, to diabetes, to heart disease. Inconsistent sleep schedules may cause an increase in inflammation. In fact, a single night of bad sleep can spike inflammation. This is probably the reason why Daylight Savings Time contributes to heart attacks. That single night of less than optimal sleep may cause enough extra inflammation in some already vulnerable people to set off a heart attack. Most of us are healthy enough that a single night of staying up late won’t be disastrous. But, having increased inflammation over years because of irregular sleep schedules could have negative consequences for even healthy people.
It is good to note that in general, not only does your body have an overall circadian rhythm, but many of your organs have their own rhythms as well. For example, your gastrointestinal (GI) track also has times of day when it likes to be active and other times of the day or night when it works better being less active. The mixture of your overall sleep/wake cycle and the timing of when you typically eat sets your GI’s clock. Frequently changing the times when you eat and sleep can make it harder for the GI track to work correctly. This may be one of the reasons why some people develop diseases like irritable bowel syndrome.
Like many forms of life, humans are designed to have rhythms and cycles. Keeping to these cycles seems to help our bodies to function better. Interrupting these cycles may significantly contribute to disease. Ideally, when you need to change your cycle, such as for Daylight Savings Time, it is better to change slowly. You can do this by altering when you go to bed and wake up in 15 minute increments over the course of several days, instead of doing it all at once.
Shawn Palmer, N.D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.