Q: With the recent measles outbreaks this year, I heard that some of the people who got the measles had already been vaccinated. How can a vaccinated person get the measles?
A: In these outbreaks, it’s important to realize that most of the children who have gotten the measles are children who were not vaccinated, and the outbreaks usually happen in populations with lower than optimal vaccination rates. However, there can be a small percentage of children and adults who catch the measles even though they have been vaccinated. In one example, according to an NBC report on the 2015 Disneyland measles outbreak, about 19% of those who got sick were vaccinated for the measles.
There are a number of reasons why people who are vaccinated against the measles still come down with this condition. One is that no vaccine is perfect. According to the CDC, if you have two measles shots as recommended, then it creates immunity 97% of the time, which is very good. But there is still 3% of the population for whom the measles vaccine doesn’t fully work. Thus, for some local outbreaks, most of those who get sick may simply be in the 3% for whom the vaccine doesn’t fully work. If there should be a local measles outbreak, or you find that you must to travel to a location with an outbreak, you can always talk with your primary healthcare provider about getting tested to make sure the measles vaccine has worked to give you immunity.
Another factor is that immunity from a vaccine may diminish over time. Although the CDC states that measles vaccines give long-term immunity, some research suggests that the measles vaccine’s immunity may wane over time for some individuals, especially in specific populations. For example, one study done in 2014 found that 10 years after being vaccinated, the percentage of children in the study who still showed immunity dropped to 84%. For children with asthma, the percentage in the study who were immune dropped even further to 74% after 10 years. Consider talking to your primary healthcare provider, if you or someone in your family might be in a special circumstance that could make the vaccine less effective.
Today, we continue to learn of other circumstances that may keep a vaccine from working as well as it should. One example is that chemicals and pollutants in our environment impact a vaccine’s ability to work. Several pollutants have been shown to reduce the immune system’s function. One study from 2012 found that perfluorinated compounds, (think of substances like Teflon) which can be found on pizza boxes, in canned goods, and used in stain-resistant clothes, to name a few, can reduce a child’s response to a vaccine by almost 50%, if the exposure is high enough. There are some other studies of exposure to pollutants that show similar results. Researchers are working to further understand the extent of this problem in relation to vaccinations. As a parent, you can still focus on reducing your child’s exposure to chemicals and pollutants, to help ensure their vaccinations remain as effective as possible.
If you have been vaccinated with the measles vaccine, this does give you significant protection during a measles outbreak. It’s also important to be aware the vaccination may not be 100% effective, but even so, if you are vaccinated and still catch the measles, the severity is likely to be reduced. This can make all the difference in keeping you from suffering serious or even permanent consequences from having the measles. It’s always important to talk with your primary healthcare provider to check on the status of your immunity, and to get a booster shot if needed.
Shawn Palmer, N.D.
