Desert soil can quickly turn to a sticky clay-like substance with an abundance of water. The forecasted rain arrived as expected, and despite our determined effort to leave camp by bicycle to climb out of the White Rim in Canyonlands National Park, we were unable to leave as planned because conditions prevented our bicycle wheels from turning.
Despite everyone's efforts to make the most of an unexpected situation, my eldest son's grit to deal with the challenge of being stuck at a remote camp for an extra day was depleted as it started to rain for the third time shortly after he crawled into the tent for the night. He was sure we were stranded and knew we were short on water and food. Becoming overwhelmed with the perceived direness of the situation he broke down. As I attempted to check in on him, I heard his brother, my younger son, speak to him with a calm, reassuring voice through their tent wall. He wanted his older brother to know we were going to be okay. With patience, he offered counsel to someone in need of understanding. I was just amazed at his presence during what was a challenging time for everyone.
Children are often are the greatest ambassadors of Mindfulness. Their unencumbered minds allow them the opportunity to live in the moment fully. Their open hearts will enable them to offer compassion to another without the pull of getting something done. They are often the ones to point out something captivating an adult mind would gloss over in pursuit of something "important." Yet they still experience flooding of emotions and tip out of balance, needing tools for coping with uncertainty and fear.
Many of us adults may not be able to identify the age in which we moved into an adult pace and level of expectation. We may long to move back to the simplicity that resulted in long summer days of boredom and relative ease. A few of us may recognize that many children are no longer experiencing that same pace now. Unfortunately, there seems to be a growing demonstration that this change is having an impact. Many children exist in this state of flooded emotion too often, for too long.
Schools across the country are beginning to implement Mindfulness programs across the age span in response to the growing number of youth with attention issues, aggressive behaviors, and traumatic experiences. According to Patricia A. Jennings, author of The Trauma Sensitive Classroom, "Students who carry this distorted image of themselves may reinforce that image by acting out at school or at home. Some may work extra hard to be "good," adopting rigid, perfectionist behaviors. The behavior of others may vacillate between the two extremes." (pg. 24)
The plasticity of the brain, especially that of a child, is the greatest asset to helping resolve behavioral concerns for children be they a sustained response to turbulent life circumstances or merely the result of short-term stress. Our schools have a role to play in supporting this development for children as much as they do for their faculty and staff. Robin L. Flanigan reported in her article "Mind-Body Connection: Meditation in schools calms nerves and improves focus." "The first major study on children, out of UCLA on the effects fo Mindful Awareness practices on executive function in elementary students. . . showed improvements in behavioral regulation, metacognition, and overall global executive control." She goes on to state that another study conducted out of the University of Virginia found mindfulness instruction for teachers helped them become better at managing difficult emotions and respond to negative behaviors in the classroom with curiosity rather than punitive measures.
When our classroom teachers are provided with the time, space and strategies for maintaining the compassionate countenance that motivated them to enter the profession of teaching, then their ability to nurture the same within their students becomes more sustainable. A partnership between themselves and parents efforts to do the same for their children could become a game changer for those young people who have experienced challenging circumstances and have found the impacts manifesting in their behavior and academic success. The result possibly being the increased likelihood you will observe a warm-hearted offering of compassionate support between two people when you least expect it.
