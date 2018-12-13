In the spirit of the holiday season, I want to take a break from my usual question and answer format and talk about a health issue that is particularly relevant for this time of year, which is the role giving plays in fortifying our well-being.
Research shows there is a connection between maintaining good health and having a sense of community and connection. Most of us don’t spend much time thinking about how giving of time, money, or resources can be as good for the person giving as it is for the person receiving.
Giving something to another person can have powerful effects on your sense of emotional well-being. Giving makes the giver happier. One study shows that purchasing something for someone else can make you happier compared to purchasing something for yourself. Giving also seems to create a greater sense of self-esteem, life satisfaction, and a sense of purpose—all contributing to a reduced risk of depression.
The mental health benefits of giving also seem to create physical health benefits. One study on middle-aged volunteers reports that those who volunteer tend to have reduced bad cholesterol, reduced blood sugar, reduced blood pressure, reduced weight, and a more healthy response to stress.
Some studies have also found that for seniors, giving of your time seems to reduce the risk of dying over a 5-year period. This effect may not be small. One study shows that having a sense of purpose, which volunteering can create, reduces the risk of death by 30% over a specific time period. So giving can have very powerful effects, and it doesn’t matter if the giving is towards a loved one, a friend, or a stranger for it to be effective. Also, when it comes to giving money and its health benefits, the amount doesn’t matter as long as you do it.
However, your reason for giving does make a difference on the impact that giving has on your health. It is when giving is done for altruistic reasons rather than for self-focused reasons that emotional and physical benefits happen. For example, if you start volunteering only because you have read about the health benefits in this article, then it won’t really help you. If you give because you authentically want to help another person, that is when the health benefits will happen. Further, keep in mind there can be such a thing as giving too much of yourself. If too much giving causes you stress, then you may not only lose the health benefits, but also may start to have health problems. To find a healthy balance, one study suggests that for people giving of their time, around 1-2 hours a week may be optimum. Naturally, the amount of time you spend volunteering may also depend on your family and work commitments.
So this holiday season, when you are feeling stressed, depressed, or just physically yucky, try doing something nice for another person, and you might find it makes you feel better, too.
— Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
