Our Legislature has been in session for several weeks, which means that our legislators have already made hundreds of decisions that will affect Wyoming for the years to come.
There is still a lot of time in the session and a lot yet to happen, but as the Legislature nears the halfway point of its work, I want to shed some light on a few decisions made so far.
Let’s start with the good: Our Legislature has continued to show enthusiasm for growing Wyoming as a blockchain-friendly state. Whether or not blockchain is truly “the way of the future,” as its proponents claim, our Legislature’s willingness to enact a regulatory system to attract new types of business is commendable. If we can adopt policies to grow the blockchain industry, hopefully we can do the same for other industries and opportunities.
Both House Bill 57 and House Bill 62 are blockchain-focused bills, and both were passed by the House and now await the Senate’s consideration. Let’s hope both these bills ultimately become law.
The House also did well in passing House Bill 84. This bill requires the state to regularly evaluate its wages to ensure that there is no gender wage gap in state employment. To the extent a wage gap exists in state government – and I certainly hope none does – our state should address it. I am hopeful that the Senate will also pass this bill and send it to the governor’s desk.
There are two other bills where I want to highlight wise decisions by the House of Representatives. The first is House Bill 76, the “Wyoming Beer Freedom Act.” This act allows Wyoming microbreweries to obtain 24-hour malt beverage permits. This means Wyoming microbreweries could obtain permits to sell beer at special events like rodeos, fairs and other public events. It is ludicrous that they are prohibited from holding those permits now.
This bill is a step in the right direction, as it revises one of Wyoming’s overly restrictive laws standing in the way of growing Wyoming businesses.
Lastly, we should commend the House for voting down House Bill 122, regarding “citizen standing.” This would have removed from certain cases the requirement that a person bringing a lawsuit show that they were harmed. This bill would have opened the courts to even more frivolous lawsuits than already exist. Voting it down was the right call.
Also, lest it be said that I do not appreciate the Senate, it, too, has made some good decisions, although there is not the space to commend each one here. To single a few out, Senate File 70, updating the Recreation Safety Act as it relates to landowner and lessee liability, is a good bill, as is Senate File 80, dealing with stopped school bus safety.
Unfortunately, even the best can be misguided, and that also applies to our Legislature. While I certainly have more to praise than to criticize this session, there are a couple things I find disheartening.
First, it appears likely that the Legislature is again going to fail to act on our laws regarding primary elections. As I said in a previous column, regardless of what system you prefer, the current one does a poor job. If you believe each party’s primary should be open to any voter, regardless of registration, the law should be written to say that. If party primaries should be limited to party members, the law should be written to say that.
The current system, which requires that voters change their registration to vote in a primary, but allows them to do that for only minutes at a time, clearly is not operating as intended. Unless the Legislature acts quickly, we may be stuck with the current system for at least another year.
The other issue where our Legislature has occasionally fallen short has been in the rhetoric used to defeat controversial bills. Too often, we see legislators try to co-opt arguments or ideas that do not match the issue in front of them.
Whether it is arguing for “local control” when the legislator merely opposes the subject matter of the bill, or claiming constitutional questions where none actually exist, we occasionally see legislators give in to the temptation to make bad-faith arguments. The legislation being considered should be evaluated based on its true merits, not irrelevant arguments only intended to muddy the water.
On the whole, our Legislature has done a good job so far. Most bad bills have already died (along with some good ones), and most good bills (but not all) have advanced.
There is still a lot of time and a lot of decisions remaining to be made, but I am hopeful that our Legislature will continue to make wise decisions.
Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.