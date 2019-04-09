In law school, I served for a year as a senior editor on the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy. It is one of the most widely distributed law journals (second only to the Harvard Law Review itself) and is the pre-eminent conservative legal journal in the country.
Our editor-in-chief at the time was an extremely impressive person. He was smart, a former Rhodes scholar, and came from a respected family in conservative circles. To top it off, he was tall, well-spoken and handsome. When I graduated, if you had asked me which classmate of mine was most likely to become a senator or a high-ranking judge, it would have been him.
After graduation, his star continued to rise. He served a clerkship with a federal appellate judge and went on to become the chief of staff to a very senior U.S. senator. When President Donald Trump was inaugurated, he went to work for him in one of the most influential positions in the West Wing: staff secretary. He was the person who decided what the president saw and who he met with. There are many pictures from the first days of the administration with my former journal editor standing behind the president as he signed legislation or executive orders.
However, this story is a cautionary tale. A few months after my former classmate went to work for the president, he became a subject of scandal. His name was Rob Porter. If that does not ring a bell, he was the staffer who was forced to resign his position after his two ex-wives accused him of physical and emotional abuse.
The once-rising star was suddenly brought back to Earth. The man who I thought might be a senator or judge will now, almost certainly, never serve in any high public office again.
Everything I learned about Rob was a surprise to me. While I never knew his wife (he was still married to his first wife while we were in law school), and Rob and I were not personally close, he never gave off the impression of someone who was abusive or who behaved inappropriately toward others.
If what his ex-wives say is true – and I have no reason to believe it is not – he successfully hid the dark side of his personality from me. Other law school friends who knew Rob have told me the same. None of us saw it coming.
This story should give all of us who care about politics pause, because it illustrates the dangers of what I call “hero worship” in politics.
I respected and admired Rob. Had he attained the office that I expected of him, I am sure I would have been proud of him and would have counted myself as one of his supporters. When the news broke about the allegations against Rob, it would have been easy to disregard them as not fitting with the image I had of him. However, just because I had high hopes for Rob and shared his political viewpoint, that does not diminish what he did and does not make the allegations any less true.
Sometimes, politicians are correct on their ideas but fall short on character. Falling short on either should disqualify a person from public office, but I have noticed a tendency among the partisans among us (myself included) to disregard the worst of those on our side, even when the facts are hard to deny.
With our country nearing another grueling election cycle, we should remind ourselves that politicians are people, which means they have weaknesses and flaws. Sometimes those weaknesses and flaws are disqualifying. The man we had hoped would be a senator may be abusive toward his wife. That man should not hold office.
We should be willing to accept that those on “our side” of the aisle can be guilty of the same transgressions we would hold against our opponents. Do not fall into the trap of refusing to believe that your favorite candidate or politician is incapable of wrong.
Hero worship is dangerous because it undermines our political system from a competition of ideas to a competition of personalities. When we place our value in political personalities, rather than political ideas, politics becomes just another “us vs. them” tribal competition. We pick our team and support it, not based on whether it is right or wrong, but simply because it is “our” team. This is bad.
We should support our public officials based on both their ideas and their character. Hero worship places the personality above the idea, and as we saw with my former classmate Rob, our heroes are mere people. People can and will fall short.
Don’t let your support for a politician or candidate blind you from their shortcomings. Character matters, and if we refuse to accept truth solely because it is harmful to our side, we are part of the character problem.
Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.
