The Wyoming Legislature convenes this week with a new crop of legislators and ideas jostling for time, space and attention.
Our lawmakers have a daunting task in sorting through the proposed legislation and making judgment calls on its wisdom, effectiveness and potential impacts for the people of Wyoming.
As the Legislature begins this process, I am optimistic that they will undertake their work with the thoughtfulness and humility that we want to see in our elected officials. It is also my hope that the Legislature will avoid some of the pitfalls that often tempt those in power.
Rather than set out my wishes for specific legislation, I want to lay out my wishes for how our legislators should approach the problems in front of them. Here are my hopes for Wyoming’s 65th Legislature:
First, I hope that the Legislature will think long-term for solutions to our problems. The most pressing issues facing Wyoming are also some of the hardest fixes. Issues like our volatile budget, our school funding and how to diversify our economy are not going to be fixed with a single piece of legislation. Some of these issues can only be addressed with systematic changes, and those changes must be undertaken carefully and thoughtfully.
It will be tempting to look for the short-term fix, because it is hard to point to your successes when they may not bear fruit until many years down the road. However, that is not what Wyoming needs.
For decades, Wyoming has been wrestling with many of the same issues, and there will come a day when short-term solutions no longer work. My hope is that our legislators will have the wisdom to see that day coming and begin making the decisions that will benefit our state long after they are gone. It is difficult to look past the short-term problems and put attention on a distant, but looming, one, but we all need our legislators to do just that.
My second hope for our legislature is that they will base their decisions on facts, not assumptions or preconceptions.
All our legislators were elected with their own beliefs about how things are and how things should be. That is natural, and in most cases, that is good. We want our leaders to have a vision for the future. However, sometimes beliefs and assumptions get in the way of facts.
When faced with a fact that conflicts with preconceived ideas, it is natural to try to find a way to discredit the fact, rather than reexamine our assumptions. This is dangerous, and often causes bad policy or bad results when it is done by our elected officials.
We expect our legislators to make the best decisions possible, given the facts available to them. Not all their decisions will be correct, and they will never have all the information they would like. However, when bad decisions come from refusing to accept inconvenient facts, the blame for those bad decisions lies squarely on those refusing to accept the truth.
I hope our legislature will avoid the temptation to look only at what confirms their beliefs, and will instead make their decisions based on what is true, not what they wish was true.
My third hope for our legislators is that they will take the time to thoroughly consider each bill they are voting on before casting their vote. With only 40 working days in this legislative session and hundreds of bills to consider, it is almost impossible for legislators to have a solid grasp on every bill in front of them. Nevertheless, legislators must vote on each bill, whether they have any understanding of the issue or not. This sometimes causes good bills to fail and bad bills to pass due to a lack of information or understanding.
I understand and empathize with the challenge that legislators have in trying to educate themselves on each bill. However, I also hope that they will take that challenge seriously and develop their own, well-founded opinions on what legislation should be passed. We depend on our legislators for their good judgment, and they should be diligent in exercising it.
In sum, it is easy to tell the Legislature what to do when one is not in it, so I say all of this with the understanding that our legislators are human. None of them will be perfect in how they perform their duties, but we should encourage them to be their best.
I hope that they will be visionary, truth-seeking and careful in their deliberations. If they are, I have no doubts that they will set us on the right course.
Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.
Excellent article. I agree with all the points made by Mr, Lenhart.
