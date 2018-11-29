Those who do it know that reading is pleasurable and educational. Horace (65 BC-8 BC) wrote it first, but it’s still true. But scientists say that reading is also good for our health, both mental and physical.
Here are some facts and opinions that apply to readers of all ages:
n Routinely spending time with a good book can greatly improve your sense of well-being, says a U. of Liverpool survey.
n Among the 2,000 adults polled, regular readers reported less stress and depression and were generally happier and better adjusted, with higher self-worth than nonreaders. They were also less prejudiced and more engaged in social issues.
n Indulging in a book is indeed a luxury. It’s also similar to relishing a dark chocolate. Reading is actually full of benefits that you never knew of. It is known to positively affect your health. It helps in de-stressing yourself and also helps in deciphering other emotions. Reading helps in protecting your brain from Alzheimer’s disease[;] it reduces stress levels, encourages positive thinking, etc. Reading gives your body a different kind of workout. The parts of the brain that have been evolved for other functions like vision, language and associative learning connect in a specific neural circuit for reading.
This article goes on:
n Books Build The Brain’s Grey Matter: Reading books also helps in preventing memory loss as you age. It was found that being engaged in mentally stimulating activity means a 32% lower rate of cognitive decline. This is one of the top health benefits of reading on a daily basis.
n Reading Gives Your Workout More Staying Power: It was found that books were a good company for people while working out. If you’re in the middle of a captivating chapter, then you tend to stay in the machine for longer (Asiantindia).
Older people specifically benefit mentally:
n Leisure activities that involve intellectual function such as reading and playing board games may reduce an elderly person’s risk of dementia. This was the conclusion of a study of 469 people older than 75 who did not have dementia and were followed for an average of five years (Verghese).
The Eppson Center for Seniors and the public library have a relationship going back to First Street days. Now Tyler Brown, Outreach Specialist at the public library, comes to the Eppson Center on the third Thursday of the month from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. He selects 25-30 books to bring to the center, based on his knowledge of readers’ taste and the library’s collection. He fulfills holds and delivers interlibrary loans. Using a laptop with remote access to WYLDCAT, the state-wide automation system, means that Brown can answer questions more quickly than in the pen and paper days. The senior center also provides transportation to the library for people who prefer to browse. Call 745-5116 for ride information.
After working at the Natrona County Library, Brown came to Laramie, working at the library for six and a half years, doing outreach for six. He also delivers to Ivinson Home, Laramie Care Center, Laramie Square, Regency, and Spring Wind once a month. He has three home-bound clients now; the numbers have varied from 3 to 12. Home-bound readers don’t need to be seniors. Brown said that outreach is the most fulfilling work he’s ever done. He enjoys talking about books and people’s pleasure in seeing him and his cargo.
Brown also helps with computers on a first come first served basis on third Thursdays at the Eppson Center. People need to turn up promptly at 1 p.m. Readers can reach him at 721-5566 or tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org.
Both organizations support other kinds of mental stimulation as well. People can play board and card games at the senior center See the article in the Sunday Boomerang Living Section for library and ECS events or www.albanycountylibrary.org and www.eppsoncenter.org for days and times. Brown hosts The Game Bazaar every Tuesday at 7 p.m. for all ages at the library. He reports there’s not a lot of chess, but people play many board games.
Sources: “Read yourself to a happier life,” Nick Ferrari, Men’s Fitness. 32.4 (May 2016): p. 16; “Know These Benefits Of Reading A Few Minutes Daily For Health,” Asianetindia.com. (Apr. 2, 2018); Verghese, Joe, et al. “Leisure activities and the risk of dementia in the elderly.” The New England Journal of Medicine, vol. 348, no. 25, 2003, p. 2508). All found by using goWYLD.net.
Susan Simpson, a retired librarian, is on the Eppson Center Board.
