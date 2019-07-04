Q: My family loves to play outside in the summer, but my kids keep getting bitten by mosquitoes. What can I do to help ease the itchiness of their mosquito bites?
A: In the last few weeks it does seem like the mosquitoes have really come out. Even with the local spraying, if you are someone who likes to spend time outside, there is a good chance you feel like you and the rest of your family are being attacked by swarms of mosquitoes.
Of course, the first line of defense is prevention. You can take steps to prevent bites by putting on mosquito repellent, and by wearing clothing that is hard for mosquitoes to bite through. When it comes to repellent, and you want to use something more natural, consider turning to a natural essential oil-based mosquito spray. But be aware there can be a lot of variability in what works, especially since many of these essential oil products can evaporate quickly leaving you vulnerable. One type of product to consider is PMD (para-menthane 3, 8 diol) from lemon eucalyptus extract. This is a natural extract that is actually recommended by the CDC as a product you could use in disease prone areas, such as in places where people are subject to malaria or the Zika virus. Research suggests PMD-based products can work as well and last as long as DEET-based products. There are many PMD-based products available, and you can find them in a local drugstore or online.
If you do get a mosquito bite, there are a number of easy home remedies you can try to reduce the itching and discomfort of the mosquito bite. An easy one is ice. Ice is known to help reduce inflammation and can numb the area a little. Ice is also a Mayo clinic recommended treatment for mosquito bites to help improve your comfort.
Another simple home treatment is baking soda. Several products that are designed to help reduce itching due to insect bites use baking soda as one of the main ingredients, and this is even listed as a mosquito bite treatment on WebMD. All you need to do is add enough water to baking soda to make a paste and then apply the paste to the mosquito bite.
Finally, one of my favorite treatments for a broad range of skin issues is topical oats. For example, you can cook oatmeal just as you would for breakfast and apply it like a paste. You also can purchase a commercial colloidal oat product and use it to make a bath, or better still, make your own by grinding up oats in a food processor until you have a fine powder. Add the powdery oats to you bath water. It is easy to find online instructions on how to do this, if you want more information.
So there are a number of ways to treat mosquito bites at home. Keep in mind mosquito bites are usually a benign problem. But sometimes you might develop complications. If you experience a worrisome response, contact your primary health care provider to make sure everything is OK.
