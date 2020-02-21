Drugs, and how they are managed in society, is one just one of the issues I have been passionate about all my life and so I was excited that the Legislature was considering a law to report on controlled substances prescribed in Wyoming. This bill basically mirror bills House Bill 85 and Senate File 77 — both proposed in both chambers. In spite of this, I was not prepared for them to be sent to their respective committees for discussion on the third day of the session! Nevertheless, I prepared my testimony and chanced the perilous trip to Cheyenne for Labor, Health and Social Services Committee chaired by Senator Charles Scott’s 8 a.m. start time. Made it.
As stated in committee, Senator Scott is proud of the Opioid Task Force, as it has inspired the bill known as SF 77: the Prescription Tracking Program. SF 77 would allow Wyoming to share prescription information collected by the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP), a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) mandated database operated by the State of Wyoming Board of Pharmacy that tracks information on the prescribing doctors, their patients, and the pharmacies that dispense the controlled substances. Let me translate: Wyomingites, if you have a prescription for a federally-defined controlled substance, your information will be available to any entity authorized to access the database across the country as well as the DEA. In Wyoming, I hear a great deal about the Second Amendment #2a and the Freedom of Speech #1a but very little about #4a, the other one that is dear to me, the Right to Privacy.
