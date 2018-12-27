Q: I’ve been suffering with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) for a few years now, and often struggle to keep my discomfort under control. What are some alternatives that might help someone with IBS?
A: IBS is a delicate topic that many are reluctant to talk about. The symptoms of IBS can include bloating, abdominal cramping, diarrhea, and constipation. It is estimated that IBS affects between ten to fifteen percent of the population, making this a pretty common problem.
When it comes to improving the symptoms of IBS, the solutions can be very individual. So, what I am presenting here are a few key parts of a larger protocol for addressing IBS.
First, it is important to consider diet. Research shows that some people with IBS are actually mild celiac disease cases. Celiac disease is a type of reaction to the gluten in wheat. In addition to celiac disease and wheat sensitivity it is my experience that other foods besides gluten may contribute to IBS symptoms. So one step is to start looking for food triggers to your IBS. One way to do this is through a modified elimination styled diet, where you avoid a few suspect foods for two weeks to see if that improves symptoms. However, not all IBS cases are about a single food trigger. For some, trying one of two specialized diets, either a FODMAPS or a GAPS diet, can be helpful for people who struggle with IBS. FODMAPS refers to the elimination of specific carbohydrates that are not well absorbed by the small intestine. The GAPS diet was designed to improve the kinds of bacteria in your GI tract as a way to improve both GI and brain function.
Instead of, or in addition to, a food sensitivity some people are actually struggling with a neurotransmitter problem of the gastrointestinal tract. Neurotransmitters are chemicals that help nerves to communicate with each other. Usually these are considered when treating someone with anxiety or depression. However, instead of having it affect your brain leading to depression or anxiety, it might be affecting your bowels leading to IBS. One approach is to address this neurotransmitter problem with 5-HTP. I have seen several IBS sufferers improve simply by adding a 5-HTP supplement to their program. In the same vein, sometimes natural products used to help people with anxiety or depression can also be helpful for IBS. However, as is true for most supplements, it is best to first talk with your primary healthcare provider or pharmacist before trying a supplement, particularly for a mood improving supplement.
Finally, there is a newly emerging natural treatment for IBS, which is to approach IBS as a problem related to a small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). SIBO refers to too much healthy gut bacteria growing in the small intestine. Just think about this as the right bacteria, but in the wrong location. The treatment for SIBO merits its own article, but a good starting point can be to follow a GAPS, FODMAPS, or specific carbohydrate diet and possibly add a natural antibiotic that can help with SIBO, such as oregano oil, thyme oil, or berberine.
So IBS has many different possible avenues of treatment, and what actually works can depend on the person. However, natural approaches can offer significant help. Again, remember to first talk with your primary healthcare provider before making any changes to be sure the changes make sense for you and do not interact with medicines you are already taking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.