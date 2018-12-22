Gift giving is ubiquitous throughout the world. It’s one of the things that can convey social status and cement kinship for both the giver and the recipient. Impossible to date precisely, it may have its origins in the “tribute” paid to rulers of long ago.
European-Americans have embraced the idea of giving gifts for birthdays, weddings, confirmations, bar or bat mitzvahs and even as a remembrance at the time of a friend or relative’s death. The Native American potlatch of West Coast tribes is an example demonstrating that the motivation for gift giving is often complicated, and goes beyond the desire to show love and appreciation.
Pagan origins
At no time in Western cultures is gift-giving more emphasized than at Christmas. At one time, attempts were made to outlaw holiday gift giving, which had been passed down among pagans before the Christian era to celebrate the winter solstice. According to an anonymous writer in a 2012 British newspaper, theologians came around to embracing the tradition, rationalizing that it is a reminder of the gifts the three Wise Men brought to Bethlehem—a passage written in the Bible almost two thousand years ago.
Except for the Christmas tree, which is German in origin, many of our cherished Christmas traditions date from the early 1800s in Victorian England. The ideas of families returning home for the holidays, stockings hung by the chimney, and gaily wrapped packages under the tree are all English—including some of the foods like plum pudding and fruitcake.
Adapting St. Nicholas
But some traditions are uniquely American—especially as the British St. Nicholas is featured in Rev. Clement Moore’s 1823 poem ‘Twas the Night before Christmas. A professor of religion in New York City, Moore reinvented St. Nicholas for his own children as an elf “dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot, and his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot.”
The term “Santa Claus” had not yet come into common usage, or the red suit, but Moore did introduce the idea of the sleigh and 8 reindeer. He also changed him into a “jolly elf” instead of a saintly priest and popularized the child-centered nature of the gift giving.
The ninth reindeer, Rudolph, is also American. The popular Red-Nosed Reindeer didn’t come along until 1939, written by a publicist for Montgomery Ward department store, and a decade later was set to music recorded by “the Singing Cowboy,” Gene Autry.
Santa Claus
New Yorkers claim that “Santa Claus” is a corruption of “Sint Nikolaas,” as the Dutch called him. New Yorker Thomas Nast was a well-known illustrator who drew “Santa Claus” in 1866 making him life-size and in a red suit trimmed with fur, thus presenting the image that is conjured up now.
Whatever the origins, the idea that gifts for children come from the mysterious Santa Claus and not from family is a tradition that is changing into myth status. And gifts have evolved from the practical (think oranges and home made slippers and socks) to the luxurious or highly technological in nature.
Big for retailers
In spite of our living in an era when many buy what is desired whenever we want it without waiting for an excuse to drop a hint to a relative or friend, holiday retail sales represent about 30 percent of a retail store’s income. That income in the U.S. is expected to amount to $719 billion in 2018. This is up from about $400 billion in 2000, according to “Statistica” (as published online).
The trend in retail sales for the first 50 years of Laramie’s history is unknown, but certainly holiday advertising shows Laramie merchants were providing ideas for gift-giving early on. The editor of the Laramie Daily Sun of Dec. 7, 1875, less than 10 years after Laramie’s founding, talks of the joy little ones have from anticipating the visit of “good old Santa Claus.” He added, “Don’t disappoint the little ones, fill the tiny hose to overflowing with such toys as children love”—no doubt with a subtle message to shop locally.
Laramie retailers pre-1900
At the same time, Editor Hayford of the competing Laramie Sentinel newspaper urged residents to send a subscription to the Weekly Sentinel to all their hundreds of Eastern friends, “giving them more information than you could write to them in six months.”
Most local stores, like that of the Trabing brothers, established here in 1869, advertised in the Laramie newspapers all the time, not just for the holidays and made little mention, if any of holiday giving. However, other merchants capitalized on the holiday, and made specific Christmas gift suggestions throughout December. F. H. Holliday & Co. advertised a Gold Medal carpet sweeper as a “beautiful and useful holiday gift” in 1889.
An enterprising Laramie shoemaker, P.C. Rauner at 206 S. 2nd St. advertised in 1899 that he would give “one of those high art pictures that makes a most appropriate Christmas gift” with every pair of shoes sold.
In 1892, the Boomerang wrote that for the holiday season “Laramie dealers are noted for pleasing window displays and it is a treat to study the artistic groupings of handsome articles now to be seen.” The same year, Cordiner Drug suggested that celluloid Christmas gifts would make suitable presents, thus introducing plastics into the lives of Laramie residents.
Store credit arrives
By 1911, W.H. Holliday Co. was advertising that “Our Credit System is a real Santa Claus” given on things for the home. They further suggest that gifts of furniture are not gifts of a day, “they are for all-the-year-round, with a memory of the gift that grows with the years.”
Toys for boys and girls are not neglected, and there is some indication in the Laramie newspapers’ social columns that schoolchildren sometimes exchanged gifts with each other. There was an etiquette that went along with that however, according to a 1922 “manners” book in the Laramie Plains Museum’s collection. ‘Boys may give girls flowers, candy, a book, or a bit of music,” but not “jewelry, silk stockings, gloves, or other personal articles. As a rule, girls offer boys the hospitality of their homes rather than other gifts,” according to the authors who were on the faculty of a Philadelphia high school for girls.
Dolls are frequently mentioned as the appropriate gift for girls in the early Laramie newspapers, but that has taken a sharp downward trend in modern times, thanks to the advent of scary movies in which evil dolls are the “villains” and a general lowering of the age when dolls appeal to girls. “Age compression is hitting toy makers revenue severely,” says MarketWatch, an online retail forecaster. “Even kids ages three to six are turning to videogames and electronic devices,” they claim.
Lump of coal?
So where did the notion originate that naughty children got a lump of coal in their stocking instead of a toy? No one knows for sure, but one thing is certain, it was introduced in Europe (probably Italy) long before the New World had been discovered. In an Italian legend, “La Befana” (her name may be a corruption of “epiphany”) is a witch on a broomstick searching on the eve of the Epiphany for baby Jesus and leaving toys for good children. Later folk stories added the bit about coal. Would today’s children even know what a lump of coal was?
Editor's note: This column is part of the series on Laramie's Sesquicentennial. A new era in Laramie's history begins next month as we enter our 151st year.
