Q: I think I might have seasonal affective disorder, because I feel emotionally down in the winter and better in the summer. What steps can I take that might help?
A: Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) affects many people, so you’re not alone. SAD refers to depression that occurs at the same time each year. It usually happens in winter, but not always. Before you assume you have this condition, talk with your primary health care provider to make sure there is not something else going on. Once it is clear that the problem is seasonal affective disorder, there are a number of things you can do to help.
First, check your vitamin D level. This can be done with a simple blood test that can be ordered by your doctor or through a local health fair. It is common for people to become vitamin D deficient in the winter since there is less sunlight—because your body makes vitamin D through exposure to sunlight. Luckily, it is easy to correct vitamin D deficiency with supplementation. However, before you supplement with vitamin D, first get a blood test and then adjust vitamin D supplementation according to your tested vitamin D blood level.
A second step is to obtain a natural-light sun lamp. This helps to replace some of the light that you are missing in the winter. Spending time daily with a natural-light sun lamp can significantly help combat SAD. When purchasing a product like this, you want to make sure that the lamp is designed for treating SAD. Also make sure that the lamp produces little or no UV light to prevent skin damage while at the same time producing enough overall light to be effective.
Finally, sunlight is thought to alter your brain chemistry to help you to feel better. When you are missing this sunlight, you might be able to naturally recreate sunlight’s brain chemistry changes using amino acids. Be aware that these natural amino acids may not mix well with certain mood medications, so be sure to check with your primary health care provider or pharmacist before trying these amino acids. L-tyrosine is the amino acid I would start with. It helps with certain types of depression, and may hit many areas of the brain that are stimulated by sunlight. If L-tyrosine is not effective, then try another mood improving product like 5-HTP. Brain chemistry can be very individual, so these amino acid suggestions may not work for all people, but should help many people with SAD.
After following one or more of these suggestions, I find most people start to feel better within a few days. Besides looking at the physical side of SAD, do be aware that it may be appropriate to also talk with a counselor. Again, be sure to talk with your primary health care provider to make sure that any suggestions provided here make sense for you.
— Shawn Palmer, N.D.
