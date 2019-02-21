Q: I’ve struggled with arthritis pain in my knees for the last five years and have been supplementing with glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, and hyaluronic acid for the last three years. It seems like these supplements are not helping. Do you have any other ideas?
A: Common osteoarthritis pain associated with aging can be challenging to treat. When it comes to natural approaches to arthritis, it is good to give each treatment a three month trial to see if it helps. If after three to four months you feel like you are not seeing any improvements, then move on to another treatment. Also keep in mind that a good arthritis treatment will likely not stop all pain, but simply improve the pain.
One important factor that is often missed in arthritis treatment is diet. I have seen many cases where a person doesn’t get improvement until their diet is improved. Two culprits that keep arthritis treatments from working are sugar and white flour. When you eliminate these foods and follow a diet that helps to keep blood sugar stable, there is a good chance your arthritis will feel better. Other foods, too, can contribute to arthritis pain. Consider keeping a food diary and also note times when your arthritis pain is worse. Then match up the food to when you are having an arthritis flair-up. Keep in mind that the food may not cause a problem right away, but may make the arthritis worse the next day or even for a few days after you consume that particular food.
After you have improved your diet, consider adding a few supplements. I find that arthritis pain often is improved by supplementing with certain minerals, such as calcium. Pairing calcium with vitamin D can be particularly effective. However, calcium is not the only mineral needed for joint health. There are many others, such as silica. Silica is a mineral commonly found in sand. It is also found in the plant horsetail, which can be purchased at a health-food store. Research shows that silica is important for bone and connective tissue support. Other important minerals include zinc, manganese, selenium, magnesium, boron, and copper. Some of these minerals are needed so that your glucosamine can turn into joint cartilage. If you are low on such minerals, the glucosamine might not work. Importantly, do not overdo the minerals. Also, note that some minerals are not as effective when taken at the same time as other ones. Talk with your primary health care provider to make sure you are taking them in a smart manner.
Another contributor to arthritis is organ dysfunction, such as a sluggish liver. Improving liver function may help ease arthritis pain. Eating beets and turnips is one way to help improve liver function. You can also take an herb like milk thistle to see if that improves your arthritis pain. Still other contributors to arthritis pain are hormonal problems and digestive issues. You might try a probiotic supplement or yogurt to improve digestion.
This is not an exhaustive list of all the possible arthritis treatments, but does cover some common situations. Keep in mind that arthritis can be very individual, so it is always smart to explore different therapies until you find the one that works for you. Have a talk with your primary health care provider for guidance and to make sure you are taking supplements correctly so as to avoid interactions with any medications.
Shawn Palmer, ND
