For 42 years in the middle of my life, I spent Januarys and Februarys hanging around the halls of the Wyoming State Legislature. The first of those years were spent as a young radio newsman reporting live from the Capitol.
From 1971-81, I was a member of the House, later the Senate, followed by two decades as a lobbyist and eight years as a state agency head.
None of those years was as memorable as my freshman year as a state legislator.
I was 22 years old when elected in November 1970. There was no Legislative Service Office. No formal notice was given about the day and time we should show up at the Capitol. I saw a newspaper story in the old Wyoming Eagle. The 41st Legislature, it said, would convene on a Tuesday in early January. I showed up.
Streets were clogged with snow. My old Dodge Super Bee got stuck along Carey Avenue. A stranger helped extricate me from a snow drift, and I drove into the small parking lot on the north side of the Capitol. I was met by a guard who didn’t believe this young fellow could park there. He checked the roster and found my name. I parked my car and walked proudly into that beautiful, historic building.
Of course, I had been there before, but that day, the Capitol seemed especially resplendent. The memory of walking into the House chamber for the first time and seeing my nameplate on a desk is indelible. Within minutes, we all took the oath of office and got to work.
A bill lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 was first to be debated. It happened so fast. I thought there’d be more time to prepare. Of 60 House members, three of us were under 25. A colleague seated next to me, Ed Whitehead, leaned over, whispering to this nervous freshman, “They expect you to speak on this bill.” So, I delivered my maiden speech, rambling and disjointed as I am sure it was.
In those days, the Legislature met only 40 days every two years. It didn’t have dedicated office space. Employees of the Department of Education moved out of the second and third floors, making room for legislative committees. I was appointed to the Labor and Wildlife committees. Bills were drafted on the spot by one hardworking lawyer, Paul Galeotos. We all lined up at his desk, waiting our turn.
There were few lobbyists those days. Larger organizations like the Wyoming Education Association and the Wyoming Oil and Gas Association had full-time representation. The Union Pacific Railroad had a hospitality room at the Hitching Post. Legislators could stop in for a drink and some arm twisting.
The Hitching Post was an extension of the legislative chambers. Proprietors Harry and Mildred Smith rented rooms to lawmakers for very little because legislators were paid only $15 per day. Legislators and lobbyists alike made the then-beautiful facility their home for 40 days. More deals were struck inside the Hitching Post than inside the Capitol.
One of my prized possessions is a composite photo of those with whom I served that first term. Three women, 57 mostly older, white men. All but a handful have passed on by now.
There’s Al Simpson, Nels Smith and John Turner. Malcolm Wallop, who I would run against unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate 11 years hence. Bob Burnett, Pat Meenan and June Boyle were mentors. Bill McIlvain continues to be a friend. If only this column afforded space enough to name them all, because there’s a story to tell about how each of these men and women served the people of Wyoming.
It was half a century ago. What I remember most is how different it was then. Absent altogether were the ideological and cultural wars legislators fight today. There was none of the hyper-partisanship characterizing politics in this era. Outside, single-issue extremist groups were nowhere to be found.
Those were the days, my friend, we thought they’d never end.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
