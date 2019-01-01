As 2018 ends, let’s take a moment to look back on Wyoming and the nation.
After our winter legislative session fizzled to an end following late-night wrestling over the bottomless pit of education spending in the budget, Wyoming had a spring and summer consumed with elections. Because Republican politics dominate our elections, the primary held all the action.
And it was filled with some interesting twists, like the announcement by former Congressman Cynthia Lummis that she was not entering the race for governor, which led to a rather hefty primary roster. It only got heftier after the astonishing announcement that Jackson millionaire Foster Friess was joining the race, immediately placing Wyoming in the reliably unfriendly crosshairs of the national media.
Wyoming also saw the summer fire season ignite with the massive Roosevelt fire carving out an enormous path of destruction. In July, we had the tragedy of an outfitter killed by a grizzly bear, followed in September by a federal judge declaring the grizzly bear to be back on the endangered species list.
Wyoming’s favorite quarterback, Josh Allen, entered the NFL, to everyone’s excitement, and the University of Wyoming grappled with a few naysayers only to prevail with the very popular campaign, “The world needs more cowboys.” Liberal outrage notwithstanding, Mark Gordon rode his horse and rider campaign logo to victory in the general election, and the governor’s office awaits.
As 2018 slips away, we can only hope 2019 will finally be the year Wyoming expands its business base, creates more school choice for our families, supports transparency and free speech wholeheartedly, enacts real criminal justice reform and finds strategies for diversification.
On the national front, the Cold War came roaring back, except that after 30 years, Democrats have gone from viewing Russia as the great hope of mankind to the greatest threat American democracy has ever faced.
Headlines were dominated with names such as Robert Mueller, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, General Flynn and their relation to the inscrutable Vladimir Putin. Another full year has gone by, and I don’t know about you, but I’m not any more enlightened as to what massive conspiracy supposedly happened, much less who should be trusted to rescue us from it. But such are the ways of D.C. beltway madness.
We saw Elon Musk’s amazing SpaceX rocket put a Tesla in orbit and then watched his professional credibility disappear in a puff of smoke. We rolled our eyes as Hollywood preached its sermons to us yet again during awards season, gasped as Facebook imploded under the Cambridge Analytica scandal, watched with cautious delight at the first meeting between the North Korean dictator and the South Korean president and cringed as tech giants revealed our privacy breaches one after another.
But perhaps the most significant development of the entire year was the evil use of sexual grievance as a political force in American politics. From last October’s first #metoo tweet to the start of the year’s so-called “women’s marches” to the end of the year’s nasty political fight to take down Brett Kavanaugh, woman as victim, victor or vacuity reigned supreme in politics. And as is everything with the liberal feminist movement, woman as victor could not be achieved without making victims and vacuities of women somewhere else.
In this past year’s case, the first casualty was Lady Justice, the personification of fairness in our justice system, whose blindfold has been stripped away and replaced by a pair of binoculars constantly scanning for someone to persecute. Gone, too, are the scales to ensure evidence is rightly weighted, and her sword was replaced by a gender-specific sword of fury forged to destroy anyone who does not believe “the victim” absent any judicial process.
This loss of true justice is the legacy of the “Year of the Woman,” not some liberal’s hypocritical fantasy of woman as “victor” somehow co-existing with the logical contradiction of a genderless society the feminists pretend to seek.
Women were used as weapons this year against men like Kavanaugh for the sole purpose of winning a sexist political battle. History will not be kind to the Year of the Woman if there is any real justice left in this world. After years seeking to achieve equality by treating people unequally, today’s feminist judicial activists are a greater danger to our justice system than the Russians ever were.
Speaking for myself, I pray 2019 becomes the “Year of Sanity” as we return to a world where politics stops being a zero-sum game, and men and women can find equal justice under the law since it can’t be found in the court of politically correct public opinion. We Americans already know how to do democracy, the rule of law, journalism and honorable behavior; is it asking too much to refresh our memories for a change?
Amy Edmonds is a former state legislator who lives in Cheyenne with her husband, Harlan. She served as communications director for Sam Galeotos’ GOP campaign for Wyoming governor. Email: amynharlan@me.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.