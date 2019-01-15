“Local control” has always been a long-understood catchphrase encapsulating the conservative ideal “government is best when it is closest to the people.”
Yet in fulfilling the education mandate, local control is a much more complex ideal to achieve than in other areas of governance.
While education is mainly fulfilled at the local level, in Wyoming, like many states, almost every other aspect of education, from per-pupil funding determinations to building schools, is the chief responsibility of the state, not the local communities. In fact, Wyoming’s constitution specifically assigns many of these important duties to the Legislature.
Indeed, in Wyoming, the state has fought and lost (in the Campbell County cases) the right to keep local tax dollars at the local level. Shockingly, in one of these four cases (Campbell 2), brought before the Wyoming Supreme Court, the local school districts themselves argued the state should be responsible for building schools, not the local districts. The districts won, by the way, ensuring schools are built in Wyoming based on the decisions of state lawmakers, who are tasked with assuring fairness, and NOT the local community.
So, is the ideal of local control the final word in education in Wyoming, or does the Legislature have a responsibility to discharge certain duties in order to ensure fairness in the delivery of education throughout our state? Clearly history would say the Legislature has a say. But a new nuance to this history is being asked of legislators this session in the form of Senate File 49.
Why? Because a loophole of sorts has been discovered in the fairness of delivering education in Wyoming, and one private school will have to turn away its students and close its doors if the Legislature does not find the right answer.
So, what is this loophole? Well, in Wyoming, it has generally been agreed and is supported by an attorney general’s opinion that local public schools do not fall under certain city and county planning and building requirements, like normal businesses or industries. But what was left out of the opinion was whether all education delivery options, such as private schools, were also exempt from these building requirements.
Now one school in Teton County has come up against this very question while attempting to get permission from the county to build a new building to fit its growing student population. While building in Wyoming counties is generally a straightforward proposition, not so in Teton County, where anti-development politics reign supreme.
Combine that with a well-heeled lobbying group comprised mainly of residents who believe it is their right to have the final say on what happens to land they see, but do not own, outside the windows of their summer homes, and you have a disaster in the making for this small but thriving Wyoming school.
So why should the Legislature care about helping a private school? Pretty simple: money.
For every non-public school the state keeps in operation, Wyoming taxpayers save around $16,000 per child in costs.
Which means in Teton County, taxpayers are saving $1.6 million by keeping this school open, not including the cost to the state for building another public school in Teton County if student populations rise. And remember, every family paying tuition to put their children in a private school is also paying taxes for our public school students.
And while some may say money is a rather crass reason for caring about private schools, the realities of the state’s money woes make it fairly important for the Legislature to make the right decision here.
Indeed, while it would be nice to think our legislators believe in another strong conservative ideal besides just local control – “that all parents have the right to determine how and where their children are educated” – and would therefore wholeheartedly support private schools on that important principle alone, realism tells us money might be the more obvious motivator than a parent’s right to choose.
Either way, by the end of this session, legislators will have decided the fate of this school and the future course of all others in Wyoming, so let’s hope they make the right decision.
For the parents, teachers and students of this school, 91 people in Cheyenne are their only hope. Because while they have tried over the past year to work through the long and extremely onerous process put in place by Teton County, it has become apparent the process is being manipulated to simply run out the clock. What a terrible loss for the community and for our state.
We can all hope the Legislature sees the value in protecting and supporting every parent, child, teacher and administrator in our state, whether they are in a public or private school.
Amy Edmonds is a former state legislator and former communications director for Congresswoman Liz Cheney who lives in Cheyenne. When she’s not watching reruns of “Yes Minister,” she can be reached at amynharlan@me.com.
