Complaints about the inadequacies of the American political system have been with us for a long time. But after a year like 2019, said complaints are more about the dangers of polarization and partisanship.
Gone is the traditional American gripe about how the Democrat and Republican parties are too similar, and probably in cahoots against the interests of the average citizen. Going into 2020, we’re being told that the parties are too far apart, and that American democracy is in danger of collapse because everybody is choosing sides.
But could it be that this development is exactly what we need, and American democracy has never been stronger? Could it be that partisanship – even hyper partisanship – energized by a persistent two-party system is ideally suited to the American character?
The first thing to remember is that better and bolder minds than ours have been stymied by the same questions. Our nation’s Founders’ aversion to political parties is well documented. A few even optimistically expected that their new republic, deliberately conceived in liberty and based upon enumerated powers and popular consent, might see political parties go the way of tea taxes and primogeniture.
But if history teaches us anything, it’s often that a thing isn’t necessarily bad just because it’s less than ideal. Sometimes less than ideal is all we get. Political parties are a case in point. As most of the Founders had to admit, it goes against the most universal tendencies of human nature to expect each man to eschew alliances, to behave as an island unto himself, or to vote consistently in his own individual interest without regard to God, family, country, principle or ideology.
Since then, history has also shown that only the most totalitarian of regimes – from Nazi Germany to Soviet Russia to North Korea – can contrive to eliminate partisanship, and only then by creating one-party states, rather than no-party states. They still must rely upon the utility of sham elections to provide some appearance of legitimacy for their rulers, even as they contend with the problems of factions and intrigue within their own inner circles.
And so, we must accommodate ourselves to the endeavor of maximizing the benefits of political partisanship, rather than the elimination of it all together. But being Americans, we are tough customers; seasoned consumers who like plenty of options. Why should we settle for only two parties when we could empower any number of them to compete for our loyalties?
We can find many examples of less-stable nations holding elections involving three, four, 10 or even dozens of parties on the ballot. This makes it possible for almost any kind of candidate to win, but then their unpopularity with the vast majority of the people also makes it impossible for them to rule. Thus, multi-party states must govern by coalition, whereby the ability to maintain power takes precedence over ideas and policies, and the decisions of insider elites grow increasingly less answerable to the masses. The European Union is an example of this kind of “soft tyranny,” as are the majority of modern European states.
Given all this, we Americans shouldn’t despair over the tendency of our nation to consistently hold to a two-party system, despite ongoing but brief flirtations with third or fourth parties. Given the extreme alternatives outlined above, our dualistic system arguably accounts for the long resilience of our form of government over time.
But which is preferable: two parties whose ideas are basically identical, or two parties whose ideas are diametrically opposed? The answer should be obvious. Since the perfect party and the perfect candidate will never be available to any of us as individual voters, it is far better to have a choice between two very different imperfect alternatives than two very similar ones.
Not only do great and evident differences constitute more substantial choices, they significantly raise the stakes. These qualities provoke greater voter interest and involvement, requiring more thought and deeper reasoning. And reason is a tool by which we interact with reality. As Plato noted, reason either moves us closer to truth or farther from truth. But if there’s “no reason to reason,” as in the case of two very similar parties or candidates, complacency, stagnation and an explosion of impatient radicalism are sure to follow.
The whole utility of a “marketplace of ideas” is in a vigorous competition between them. And this has best proven to occur within a two-party system that is characterized by distinct ideological and philosophical polarization. Conversely, non-adversarial or “bipartisan” systems trend toward incompetence and corruption; they begin to resemble the one-party tyrannies described above.
Ultimately, despite all the current complaints about polarization and partisanship we hear around us, these are necessary and useful things. They are the crucible from which the ideas and initiatives are emerging that may yet save our nation.
Harlan Edmonds is a former Wyoming legislator and writes from Cheyenne. He can be reached at wyedmonds@reagan.com.
