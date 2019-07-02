Seventy-nine years ago this month, in the midst of the fall of France, England was facing the unthinkable: fighting Nazi Germany alone and quite possibly failing. It was at this moment British Prime Minister Winston Churchill gave one of his most memorable speeches.
During that dark time, when England stood by itself, weakened and gutted from years of failed appeasement policy, Churchill said these words: “What General Weygand called the Battle of France is over. I expect that the Battle of Britain is about to begin. Upon this battle depends the survival of Christian civilization. Upon it depends our own British life, and the long continuity of our institutions and our Empire. The whole fury and might of the enemy must very soon be turned on us. Hitler knows that he will have to break us in this island or lose the war.
“If we can stand up to him, all Europe may be free, and the life of the world may move forward into broad, sunlit uplands. But if we fail, then the whole world, including the United States, including all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science. Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves that, if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say, ‘This was their finest hour.’”
Churchill mentioned America in his speech to remind the New World of the enormous danger our ally was facing alone. Sadly, we needed reminding.
America was in the grips of a small, but powerful group of non-interventionists, who foolishly believed we could stick our heads in the sand and remain safe, and they had paralyzed the Congress with their isolationist rhetoric.
History has not been kind to these men. Even so, none of their failures has stopped modern non-interventionists from continuing to voice the same ideas today.
But it was still rather surprising to find that one such voice is coming from right here in Wyoming – that of State Rep. Tyler Lindholm. The former Navy technician recently announced his support for a national movement aligned with U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s views, calling for the return of our troops in the Middle East and Afghanistan, as well as an end to what Paul calls “Forever Wars.”
Paul, a well-known non-interventionist, has a rather sordid past of voting against our president on key foreign policy matters – matters that often carry the weight of keeping our country safe.
Lindholm, a Republican on paper, is, like Paul, much more of an ideological libertarian in practice, so it makes sense he would align himself with Paul.
The senator, for the most part, has been very forthright about his views on American foreign policy, stating at a dinner last year that he felt we needed “robust diplomacy with those we disagree with,” rather than military force, and he pushed for diplomatic outreach to countries such as Iran, as well as Taliban leaders in Afghanistan.
Winston Churchill would have understood this drivel for what it really is – appeasement of an enemy unmoved by diplomacy, a policy far more dangerous than engaging the enemy on the field of battle.
Folks like Lindholm and Sen. Rand Paul dance around opposing President Donald Trump, mainly for political reasons, but they are clearly in direct opposition to the realities the president deals with on a daily basis. Case in point? This April, Paul spearheaded a letter sent to the president and signed by far-left Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, demanding all troops be brought home from Syria.
Many of them, like Paul, voted against President Trump on matters critical to the overall safety of our troops, like the president’s nominee for the Central Intelligence Agency and the director of national intelligence. These were both “no” votes for Rand Paul, as was funding for the border wall, a clear national security matter, and the nomination of William Barr as attorney general.
Winston Churchill spent more than a decade being labeled as a “warmonger” by ill-equipped, naïve men devoted to appeasement policy. He was hated and reviled and erroneously labeled as someone willing to kill soldiers at a whim. He was also the only man able to save the country when those same delusional men fell to their knees before Hitler in defeat, having allowed him to enslave huge amounts of Europe and having rendered England weak and unready for the war ahead.
Bring our troops home, yes. None of us want them in harm’s way for one second more than is necessary. But never forget that these men stand between evil and us. Calling their service a part of “Forever Wars” is foolish, naïve and dangerous.
Amy Edmonds is a former state legislator who lives in Cheyenne. When she’s not watching reruns of “Yes, Prime Minister,” she can be reached at amynharlan@me.com.
