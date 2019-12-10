As another Christmas approaches, so do obligatory essays about its meaning. Today, these most often consist of sentimental treacle or left-wing hissy fits about the need for socialist world government, supposedly per Jesus’ instructions.
In other words, very few modern efforts at commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ actually have anything to do with a right understanding of Him or the Gospel – the Good News he brought to the human race, and indeed, to all creation.
This should come as no surprise, considering the rapid de-Christianization of the western world. As atheism, paganism and other idolatrous creeds proliferate all around us, we can best justify optimism about the salvation of future generations by looking to the captive lands of communist China, or the savage underbelly of Islam in sub-Saharan Africa. In such places, under the most extreme privations and persecutions, Christ’s church is growing and even flourishing.
Meanwhile, Christianity has been virtually eradicated in the Middle East, and is close to extinction in each of the demographically imploding nations of Europe. The main population centers of North America aren’t far behind. In Canada, quoting certain passages of the Bible can be prosecuted as “hate speech,” while in Mexico and within other failing states in Latin America, the cancer of “liberation theology” continues to metastasize, fueled by racist identity politics, institutionalized corruption and class warfare ideologies.
Here in the U.S., as in western Europe, Christian atrophy is not only voluntary, but actively promoted by the majority of ruling elites and cultural “influencers,” thereby giving the lie to the liberal dogma that health, wealth, radical individualism and hedonistic liberation necessarily make for a happier and wiser population.
The opposite is more nearly the truth, as the Bible warns. Despite all our achievements and blessings, the first-world bastions of Christendom have arguably become the deepest and silliest pits of self-pity the world has ever seen. Over a billion people, the majority hellbent on squandering their spiritual inheritance like Esau, increasingly view Christianity as the problem, not the solution, to their existential despair.
So, here is a concise refresher on the Good News. First, and most importantly, we needn’t think ourselves victims of evil and injustice in this fallen world, or succumb to our own selfish depravities, or thirst after the proud oblivion of eternal separation from our Creator. God allowed such temptations to develop, but he also provided the perfect Way, Truth and Life by which to transcend them, in the person of his son, Jesus Christ.
Jesus taught that he had come to bear the price of our sins, by serving as the perfect sacrifice. He did that which he did not need to do, so that we could do what we otherwise never could. The love and beauty of this gift is staggering and almost beyond mortal comprehension; it could never have been devised by the mind of man.
And further, to believe this is to open oneself to Jesus’ admonitions to emulate his sacrifice in our personal dealings with others. This is a second aspect of the Good News: the understanding that we do good works and do right by others not out of the conceit that we are working our way to heaven, but as the natural result of our rebirth and regenerate nature through Christ alone.
These fundamental understandings, which have provided so much hope and joy across the centuries, are unique to Christianity. And there’s more. While other religions of the Earth almost uniformly presume the wise man seeks after and chooses God, the Christian faith teaches God is sovereign in all respects and chooses man.
These revelations – that man is born in bondage to sin, that he can never be good enough or perfect enough to satisfy God, and that God has nevertheless condescended to save us in the most sublime way imaginable – these are the essence of Christianity because they are the essence of Christ’s teachings.
So it should come as no surprise that the more embittered, self-absorbed, materialistic and totalitarian the formerly Christian peoples of the Earth become, the more they insist that Christ is unnecessary – because human nature is basically good; because charitable works must be compulsory and outsourced to lawyers and omnipotent governments; and because God (if he dares to exist) will be impressed enough to fall into line with every post-Christian initiative his more enlightened adversaries cook up.
These are the fruits of apostasy, preached incessantly in the supposedly secular square by allegedly humane thought leaders and opinion-makers. Most are now honest about their contempt for Christianity, but the worst of them claim that their resentment-driven social engineering actually is Christianity. We can see and hear it all around us; sometimes we can find it elsewhere on this page.
Read it and weep. Then, consider rediscovering true Christianity, and the true meaning of Christmas.
Harlan Edmonds is a former Wyoming legislator and writes from Cheyenne. He can be reached at wyedmonds@reagan.com.
