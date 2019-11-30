Larissa Siirila of Worland is so committed to providing access to quality health care for her future patients, she’s willing to fight for it.
Siirila, a University of Wyoming first-year medical student, was one of 15 students who traveled to Cheyenne recently to show their support for Medicaid expansion.
The Legislature has overwhelmingly and repeatedly rejected expanding the government health insurance program since 2013. The issue will be debated by lawmakers again at the beginning of February’s budget session.
The Joint Revenue Interim Committee advanced a Medicaid expansion bill, 8-5. The vote followed two hours of testimony from people who mostly favored the measure.
Siirila’s story was compelling. She explained that her father lost his job and family’s health insurance at 62.
Extending coverage through COBRA was unaffordable, and private health insurance plans were either too expensive or had such high deductibles they weren’t worth it. Three years ago, Siirila was able to buy her own insurance from the Affordable Care Act’s Health Insurance Marketplace.
“It allowed me to get desperately needed primary care and mental health services,” the student said. “I was headed down a trajectory where I would no longer be able to take care of myself. Being able to access health care changed all of that for me. Today, I’m living my dream, attending medical school and making future plans to work in the state as a family physician.”
Each year, up to 20 Wyoming students are accepted in the WWAMI Medical School at the University of Washington, which has clinical sites in Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.
Students spend the first two years of the four-year program in Laramie, then transfer to other sites to complete training. If they choose to provide health care in Wyoming, the cost of their medical education is free. They can start their practices without huge student debts.
Medicaid expansion would provide health insurance to between 19,000 and 27,000 low-income Wyoming residents, according to the state Department of Health. Many are stuck in the so-called “Medicaid gap” and don’t qualify for government assistance.
Without Medicaid, the patients cannot afford to see a doctor and receive preventive care to keep them out of the ER. Wyoming hospitals provide more than $100 million annually in uncompensated care, jeopardizing the future of some rural facilities. Charity care is made up by charging more for patients who can afford to pay. Private health insurance premiums increase.
Wyoming has lost at least $840 million since 2013. These are funds that the state’s residents have already paid in federal taxes. The money goes instead to the 36 states that have chosen to expand Medicaid.
The federal government picks up 90% of the total expansion cost. Wyoming’s estimated share is $18 million, which would largely be offset by savings from other social service programs that will see reduced usage.
Utah, Idaho and Nebraska all passed ballot initiatives to expand Medicaid last year, after those red states refused to do so. Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, told the committee that the same thing could happen in Wyoming, and then lawmakers would “get it shoved down our throats in ways we don’t want for our state.”
“It’s coming, whether we like it or not,” Sweeney said.
“This is not an issue of politics, but one of economics and responsibility,” said one of the medical students’ instructors, Dr. Tracy Haas. “These students will choose to live and work in a place that cares about patients’ access to medical care and will get them the treatment and medication that is needed most.”
Haas said her students have worked at free clinics and raised funds for patients who need medicine and treatment they can’t afford. She stressed relying on the good nature of doctors to provide care at little or no cost isn’t a sustainable system “when any of us could be brought to our knees by a catastrophic diagnosis at any point.”
“Patient access to health care should not depend on families’ ability to sell their homes, cash out their retirement or fundraise in the church basement,” Haas said. “This is a long-term economic issue that will affect all of us for years to come.”
Sweeney said he has opposed Medicaid, but supports it now. He cited testimony by the students, who represent the future of medical care in Wyoming.
The students were instrumental in convincing legislators to pass the bill. Patient care is their chief concern, and Wyoming is lucky to have them.
“We’re constantly looking for ways to expand our economy and find new sources of revenue to replace failing old ones,” Siirila said. “I’m here to tell you that the very solution you’re looking for might come from someone who is too sick right now to enact it.”
Affordable health care wasn’t available to the future physician for several years. Her point is well taken: People like her will benefit through expansion of federal and state programs like Medicaid.
It makes no moral or fiscal sense for Wyoming legislators to keep saying no.
The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.