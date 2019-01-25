Wyoming gun-rights activists were defeated Wednesday in their effort to repeal gun-free zones at most public facilities in the state, and they are steamed.
“Liberty in Wyoming is once again under attack,” wrote the Big Horn Basin Tea Party in a public statement last week.
But under Senate File 75, public safety was under attack.
The measure was sponsored by Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, and was the latest skirmish in his years-long battle to allow anyone with a concealed carry permit to bring their guns to school, college campuses, governmental meetings, sporting events and anyplace else he can think of. About the only publicly funded places where guns would still be banned are courtrooms.
The Senate Judiciary Committee killed the bill by a 3-2 vote. But gun-rights activists aren’t giving up; they have a mirror measure, House Bill 183.
The Big Horn Basin Tea Party cast shame on three GOP legislators – Sens. R.J. Kost, R-Powell; Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, and Hank Coe, R-Cody – who voted against switching the bill to the Senate Agriculture Committee. The party said if two had voted differently, the bill would undoubtedly have moved to the full Senate.
Do we really want anyone to possess guns at sporting events where alcohol is consumed and tempers can flare? Are people who have concealed carry permits so super-human that they are immune to anger, and so masterfully trained in the use of firearms that they are guaranteed not to discharge a weapon either accidentally or on purpose?
Of course not. It’s not difficult to imagine many situations where there could be a volatile confrontation at a school, college or city council meeting that could end in someone getting injured or killed. People get mad, but if they don’t have a gun on them, there is zero chance they will shoot anyone.
Backers of SF 75 seem to be trying to get revenge against both the University of Wyoming for banning guns at the Republican State Convention on campus last year and the courts for upholding the institution’s decision.
GOP delegate Lyle Williams of Uinta County sued UW, but in Albany County, District Court Judge Tori Kricken ruled that the law authorizes the university to regulate firearms on campus.
The most objectionable element of Bouchard’s bill was that it would take all decisions about the “sale, transfer, purchase, delivery, taxation, manufacture, ownership, transportation, storage, use and possessions of firearms, weapons and ammunition” away from local authorities and put them under the Legislature’s control.
Local control is supposed to be one of the foundations of Republican philosophy. Take a look at a video on the state party’s website, and you’ll hear comments stating that philosophy plainly.
“Local control is really where the hard work and the good work gets done,” says State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.
Dicky Shanor, a prominent figure in the Laramie County GOP, paraphrases Thomas Jefferson in the same video: “The government that governs closest to the people governs best.”
So why was local control being totally usurped in SF 75?
Why are people like the members of the Big Horn Basin Tea Party trying to shame Republicans for not supporting a measure so inherently at odds with the principle of local control? Western conservatives constantly complain about “federal overreach.” This is a prime example of state overreach.
The Casper City Council banned guns at its meetings in 2011. Bouchard, who was the director of the Wyoming Gun Owners organization, but not yet a state senator, had shown up openly carrying a gun in his holster to testify against the proposed rule.
When the issue came up again last year, City Councilman Mike Huber, a former judge, said the council “has an obligation to provide a safe environment for everyone who comes in here, and I can tell you over the years, I have attended a lot of courthouse security training sessions … the worst thing you can have to make things unsafe for everybody in here is firearms.”
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, a conservative Republican, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that she personally would have no problem if the Cheyenne City Council decided to allow firearms at meetings. But she opposed SF 75 because it’s a clear infringement of local control.
“I think it should be up to the locals to come up with what works best for their cities when it comes to Second Amendment rights,” she told the newspaper.
Cheyenne City Councilman Pete Laybourn noted that the council’s meetings are attended by a Cheyenne police officer in charge of keeping the peace.
“We already have ‘a good guy with a gun’ at our meetings,” Laybourn said.
Which begs the question, why do Bouchard and other members of the GOP – which traditionally characterizes itself as the “law-and-order” party – only feel safe if they’re the ones walking around packing heat? Isn’t the presence of law enforcement enough to convince them that they don’t have to stroll up to a podium at a council meeting wearing a gun?
Veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake has covered Wyoming for more than four decades, previously as a reporter and editor for the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle and Casper Star-Tribune. He lives in Casper and can be reached at kerry.drake33@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.