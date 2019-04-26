A move to give the state of Wyoming primacy over assessing the environmental impacts of projects on federal lands is a perfect storm of terrible ideas.
When I read about this proposal on WyoFile, I couldn’t believe it was a serious concept. I still can’t. Except it is ... the Wyoming Legislature is going to study it during the interim. Incredulous, I kept following the story, waiting for a punchline that never came.
This is real. Gov. Mark Gordon said he has already discussed with the Interior Department the idea of Wyoming having a major authoritative role in the high-stakes examination of potential impacts of projects such as oil and gas drilling in the state.
Sure, why not? It’s not as if any parties except the state of Wyoming have a stake in the federal lands within its borders. The only other interested body who is entitled to be concerned about turning over these public land decisions to the whims of state officials and regulators is every single citizen of the United States.
That includes residents of Wyoming whose minds have been blown by the proposal, like Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter Director Connie Wilbert. She told WyoFile she is “shocked, stunned and startled” to see the issue is a top priority for the Joint Interim Minerals Committee.
The whole thing made me stressed, saddened and spooked. Especially that last one.
Gordon told WyoFile that what he proposed to acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt would simply speed up the National Environmental Policy Act review process — obviously to a pace Wyoming would naturally find more acceptable.
“It doesn’t diminish the result,” he said. “We’re really trying to be efficient. I think that’s a good thing for the Wyoming people.”
Some lawmakers, energy companies and business developers believe it’s a crime that federal environmental regulations stand in the way of letting “free enterprise” do whatever it wants. They would be happy to see Wyoming grease the skids and run roughshod over NEPA requirements if it means more development and more severance tax revenue for the state.
Many of the same public and private sector interests — though to his credit not Gov. Gordon — were behind the latest push for Wyoming to seize management and/or ownership of all federal lands within the state.
Managing vast tracts of federal lands in the state would be a logistical nightmare that would bankrupt Wyoming. Unless, of course, state government would start selling off those precious resources to the highest bidder, which would naturally be energy companies.
Gordon said the state and Interior Department would sign a memorandum of understanding so Wyoming could “organize the NEPA effort and kind of walk through it and deliver [results]” to a federal agency.
The state would decide on each project what the NEPA process consists of, turn in its findings and hope that the feds are satisfied and will craft a record of decision that meets their wishes. It’s not the process intended so federal lands will be maintained for future generations.
Another part of the perfect storm of bad ideas was the assertion that Wyoming could accomplish its hypothetical new responsibilities without investing much. Gordon said a state office devoted to NEPA would likely have only a few employees and a small budget.
Here’s something about the NEPA process that Gordon and other officials in the state don’t seem to grasp: It takes time. And that’s a good thing. What matters for the nation in the end is for the feds to get it right.
A winter use plan and environmental impact statement to allow continued snowmobile and snowcoach travel in Yellowstone National Park that began in 2000 wasn’t completed until 2013. Officials had to wade through more than a million public comments, have biologists study the impact on wildlife, look at air and noise impacts and myriad other issues. There were eight EIS’s written and at least five separate federal court decisions.
If Wyoming thinks it already takes too long to get an oil well approved or a roadless area decision, wait until it sees how many court challenges arise if they get primacy over NEPA reviews.
As key stakeholders, comments and other input from states carry real weight. State agencies, such as Game and Fish, often provide critical data that shapes the outcome. They don’t need to be put in charge.
Instead of spending the next nine months creating a framework to try to get the Interior Department to see things the state of Wyoming’s way, Gordon and the Legislature could use the time much more productively if they began crafting a state environmental policy.
It could qualify Wyoming to join the feds on a project as a co-lead, as Montana did when Yellowstone developed the park’s bison management policy.
That may not offer the same kind of ideological drama as seizing control from the feds, but at least it retains the baby while cleaning the bathwater.
If this proposal goes any further and is considered by lawmakers next January, bring the smelling salts. I’ll need them. In fact, order a big supply for the rest of the country.
Veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake has covered Wyoming for more than four decades, previously as a reporter and editor for the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle and Casper Star-Tribune. He lives in Casper and can be reached at kerry.drake33@yahoo.com. WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.