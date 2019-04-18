I covered the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees for six years in the ‘90s, through turbulent times that included academic and athletic program eliminations, proposed facility closures and controversies over academic freedom.
Those challenges of yesteryear all pale compared to the recent bungled firing of UW President Laurie Nichols.
The board chose not to renew the three-year contract of Nichols, who took the job in the wake of turmoil. One of her first actions was to declare an “economic crisis” that would necessitate major budget-cutting.
That progress was apparently not enough to warrant a contract extension in the trustees’ minds. They decided she needed to be replaced in a closed-door executive session.
Essential sectors of the university — students, faculty and staff — were kept in the dark and collectively left dumbfounded by what many felt was an extremely bad move.
It’s unlikely that the veil will ever be lifted over the secret, closed-door process. An ex-officio member, Associated Students of UW President Alex Mulhall, was prohibited from attending the session.
Did Nichols make an enemy of one or more board members or important donors? Did trustees consider her too aggressive in pushing for things she feels passionate about? Did she find herself crosswise with an increasingly activist Legislature?
ASUW is calling for transparency in the board’s presidential hiring and firing practices in the future, and the Faculty Senate will consider a similar resolution.
UW Board President Dave True and three trustees flew to Arizona, interrupted Nichols’ vacation, and summarily terminated her presidency. She was told her contract would expire at the end of June and it would not be renewed, but she could remain at UW in a faculty position.
How could the board not expect the uproar that ensued on campus? Or did they anticipate it and simply not care?
Nichols’ impressed students, faculty and staff with her support of UW’s sexual assault awareness campaign, hiring a chief diversity officer and spearheading a new strategic plan.
The board is considering two directives that, in light of what happened to Nichols, are extremely scary and have no place being practiced at a university that supposedly values free expression.
The first is a “standard administrative policy and procedure” that deals with how UW employees will interact with the press. It would require that faculty and staff notify the Institutional Marketing and Communications Department of any media requests for interviews outside their areas of expertise.
Department personnel would be required to help craft a response to the media’s questions that is in line with the administration and board’s policies and procedures. We have a word for this: censorship. Such a policy runs directly counter to Gov. Gordon’s aim of increasing transparency and access to public information in state institutions.
It’s not difficult to imagine what could happen when the Faculty Senate or Staff Senate are critical of edicts from the official heads of the university. But part of the duties of both representative bodies is to act as a watchdog and express dissent if actions by UW’s board or upper administration would have a negative impact on employees.
The Faculty Senate distributed a short press release after Nichols’ firing that openly questioned the move. Would such statements – or stronger ones in the future – be censored by UW?
The board is also considering proposed Regulation 2-6, which would substantially weaken protections for faculty, even tenured ones.
It adds to existing justifications for faculty termination and would include “insubordination” and “discourteous treatment of other students, faculty or the public.”
But how will those causes be defined? What will happen to Faculty Senate or Staff Senate leaders when they issue statements that disagree with the board — a frequent, perfectly reasonable and currently protected occurrence? Does that constitute insubordination?
Will raising one’s voice during a discussion amount to discourteous treatment that could result in an employee’s termination?
The board currently includes appointees who are business professionals who act as if the university is a corporation that must be managed from the top down, whose employees can be controlled by unilateral edicts and demands.
Not explaining the board’s actions, and not allowing employees to engage in civil discourse and question its policies, are contrary to a healthy university environment. Sadly, this appears to be the path some trustees hope to mandate.
How will the board pursue a replacement for Nichols? Will it truly be a transparent search with input from students, faculty and staff, or will the current trustees close their doors and ignore them? When it comes time to decide whether to continue a president’s tenure, will what anyone else on campus thinks matter?
More to the point, how, after the way it’s handled the last three presidents during in the past six years, will UW ever attract a quality candidate to guide its future?
Maybe the trustees believe that the right person will look at the situation they created and think, “Well, the board can’t hold onto a leader, treated President Nichols shabbily and sparked dissent among all parts of the campus. Wow, that’s the perfect place for me!”
Veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake has covered Wyoming for more than four decades, previously as a reporter and editor for the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle and Casper Star-Tribune. He lives in Casper and can be reached at kerry.drake33@yahoo.com. WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.
Obviously the writer did not read a financial statement to see the president was not living within the money allocated. Also, the president placed starting programs that did not benefit WY financially or were an added expense at the most passion and focus. Seems the president’s job should be to get yearly, not partial year, funding for the university plus to advance the economic, well being, and stature of the university. When you attack your main revenue source, well……………… .the author missed this.
