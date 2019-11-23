It’s impossible to have an honest discussion about the future of coal in Wyoming until lawmakers stop blaming the so-called “war on coal” and strict federal regulations for the steady decline in mineral production and state revenues.
Our federal and state representatives are not doing Wyoming citizens favors by attempting to cast the fate of coal in purely political terms that, far from merely shading the truth, totally eclipse it.
Wyoming owes the very existence of its economic boom from developing the Powder River Basin’s abundant coal reserves to the federal Clean Air Act of 1970 and subsequent amendments to the law. These changes made the low-sulfur content of PRB coal extremely desirable to coal-fired power plants that were mandated to reduce pollution.
Wyoming’s vast coal reserves, easily accessible through surface mining compared to the underground mines of Appalachia, were suddenly on a level playing field. The federal government’s decision to deregulate the railroad industry gave PRB coal a further competitive advantage.
Federal regulations, of course, are also responsible for making mining considerably safer for workers. Injuries and deaths still occur too often in the state, but such incidents would likely happen at a much higher rate if safety regulations did not exist.
Federal and state reclamation laws have helped ensure companies restore lands impaired by coal mining activity to government-mandated levels. Responsible companies voluntarily comply with these laws for the public good. Unfortunately, others wield bankruptcies and loopholes that have allowed them to escape their social obligations to reclaim affected lands.
Environmental protection laws and regulations mandated by Congress in the 1970s and ’80s are responsible for improving air quality for humans, and preventing companies from harming Wyoming’s precious wildlife and habitat.
I get more than a little riled up when I hear officials at the state and federal levels blame stronger environmental regulations for ruining the coal industry’s profit-making abilities, closing mines and reducing high-paying jobs and state revenues.
On the contrary, it’s these very laws that allowed the coal industry to flourish in Wyoming for so many years. While imperfect – and in need of continuous revisions to improve them – the last thing in the world they need is to be gutted, leaving industry to police itself. I would hate to see what the state’s environment would look like absent these legal protections.
I’ve attended countless legislative meetings and heard floor debates where lawmakers rail against the federal government for enacting laws that allegedly place a stranglehold on the development of coal and other minerals.
Wyoming’s congressional delegation has blamed regulations promulgated by former President Barack Obama’s administration for the recent string of coal-company bankruptcies. When Blackjewel LLC closed two of the largest mines in the country in the Powder River Basin last summer, our Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney quickly lashed out.
“While the Trump administration has made great strides in reversing President Obama’s War on Coal, a number of factors, including the far-reaching impact of regulations that unfairly penalize this industry, are still causing pain in Wyoming,” she said.
But Obama’s Clean Coal Plan to combat climate change by requiring stronger emission standards was never even enacted. It was fought in the courts by industry and harangued to death by Republican politicians until Trump took over.
In his doomed-to-fail attempt to revive the coal industry, Trump has set environmental protections back decades. He also proposed severely weakening a major environmental regulation covering mercury, a toxic chemical emitted from coal-burning power plants.
Coal’s steep production decline from a high of 462 million tons in 2011 to 324 million tons last year is the result of cheap natural gas obtained through the environmentally damaging process of fracking, which the government has unfortunately allowed, and even cheaper renewable resources like wind and solar.
The Legislature has gone to absurd lengths to prop up the coal industry. Earlier this year, lawmakers passed Senate File 159, which requires companies that want to convert coal-burning power plants to natural gas and renewables or close facilities early, to first make a “good-faith effort” to find buyers.
What makes anyone think that companies buying coal-fired plants could run them any cheaper than the current owners? PacifiCorp’s Integrated Resource Plan would retire much of its fleet over the next two decades, dramatically reducing utility rates for Wyoming consumers.
But the new law would require PacifiCorp to purchase its power from the new owners, wiping out those rate reductions.
Rather than relying on the free market to determine the future of coal in the state, the Legislature decided to regulate the industry by picking winners and losers. The degree to which ratepayers will be unduly punished will depend on the final regulations determined by the Wyoming Public Service Commission.
Some lawmakers have proposed adding two legislators to the PSC. That’s their solution to keep coal afloat: further politicize the regulatory agency so the industry can supposedly recover, climate change and financial concerns be damned.
Strong environmental regulations have helped keep coal in business while significantly protecting the state, and those who championed them aren’t to blame for the industry’s failure to remain competitive.
The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.