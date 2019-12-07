The big tent that once held all Wyoming Republicans is shrinking at an alarming rate. State party leaders are now operating a one-ring, right-wing circus.
The state party’s executive committee has launched secretive investigations of several Republican county chairmen.
Gail Symons of Sheridan has been a proud Republican for 45 years. She told me another member likened belonging to the Wyoming GOP to attending church.
“She said, ‘If you don’t like what the church is saying, you should go find another church,’” Symons recalled. “Well, you don’t get to hijack my church and tell me I need to go somewhere else. That’s what it feels like.”
The recent GOP State Central Committee meeting in Lusk showed the party’s imposition of disciplinary measures has reached a disturbing new zenith.
Casper Star-Tribune political reporter Nick Reynolds obtained a copy of a resolution giving the party the right to dictate the stances of all its members. Natrona County Republican Chairman Joe McGinley said he was surprised to learn from other members that he was being investigated.
Who wouldn’t be – especially if you were told the reason you landed in the state party’s crosshairs was “confidential”?
The committee stated that while “the First Amendment applies to all Americans in affairs public, governmental and social, it does not supersede the conduct and expression within the confines of a private organization made up of voluntary constituents.”
If you’re surprised by this escalation of “our way or the highway” rules, you haven’t been paying attention.
Former Rep. Rosie Berger, R-Big Horn, seven-term representative of House District 51, was one of the party’s leading lights. In 2016, she was in line to become the first woman Speaker of the House since 1969.
But the GOP’s extreme right wing placed a target on her back. Her crime? She was a moderate who too often voted with Democrats. An anonymous brochure proclaimed she didn’t adhere to Wyoming Republican values.
In addition to not backing the repeal of gun-free school zones, Berger was accused of favoring “discrimination against women’s privacy (by) allowing transgenders (sic) to use restrooms, lockers and showers of choice.”
She voted for a bill to prohibit workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. But chalk one up for the GOP bathroom police: Berger lost the primary by 300 votes. Winner Bo Biteman of Sheridan, a no-new-taxes, pro-gun-rights-at-all-costs conservative, won the general election. He moved to the Senate last year after just one House term.
“What happened to Rosie was kind of a wakeup call to some people, but not everybody,” Symons said. “People who aren’t civic wonks and not from Sheridan County don’t realize how ugly and really perverse that movement to get rid of her really was.”
The state party has disavowed a new anonymous website aimed at outing “RINO”– Republicans in name only – legislators. But the information is spot on with the GOP executive committee’s legislative priorities and how it ranks the chosen few.
The site selected 10 conservative bills and the party’s preferred vote on each one. Any Republican lawmaker who failed to vote the “right” way on at least seven bills was labeled a RINO.
Only 21 House and nine Senate members were deemed “real Republicans.” That’s one-third of the 90 total members. Isn’t it foolish to denigrate so many members of the same flock?
If your goal is to elect more conservatives, trying to run the alleged “RINOs” off the cliff risks giving moderates a great reason to band together and throw YOU out.
Symons is one of the leaders of a grassroots group called “Frontier Republicans” that’s organizing in all 23 counties to bring diverse views back into the fold.
“We’re not looking to kick out the far right,” she said. “But we are saying any organization that encourages different ideas is actually a stronger one. We need to make a commitment to finding solutions to our problems.”
Last session, Wyoming Republican officials told “their” lawmakers at committee meetings they must vote against any new or increased taxes. The implied threat: go against the party, and you will face a far-right primary opponent.
The situation reminds me of a Bob Dylan song from the early 1960s called “Talking John Birch Paranoid Blues.” It’s about a right-winger musing about a fate that may befall the Wyoming GOP someday:
“Well, I finally started thinkin’ straight
When I run out of things to investigate.
Couldn’t imagine doing anything else.
So now I’m sittin’ home investigating myself!
Hope I don’t find out anything.”
The change that’s taken over the Republican Party here came from within, even if it had existed on the fringes. And if the mainstream is going to take back the party, it doesn’t have any time to waste.
The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.
