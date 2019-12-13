One of the pleasures during my five years working at the State Capitol in Cheyenne was seeing the statue honoring Esther Hobart Morris on my way to the office every day.
I always said hello. It became a ritual. As the first woman to hold public office — justice of the peace in South Pass City after women were granted the right to vote in Wyoming Territory in 1869 — Morris is instrumental in the legacy of the “Equality State.”
When the Capitol complex reopened in July after the $317 million renovation, I was shocked to see Morris’ statue had vanished from in front of the Capitol steps. It had been there since 1963!
Esther and a statue of Chief Washakie were moved to the tunnel that links the Herschler and Capitol buildings.
The Capitol Building Restoration Oversight Group wanted to protect the statues from weather damage and vandalism. In 1973 a drunk driver hit Morris’ statue, smashing her shoulder. Esther was whisked away for repairs to a New York foundry, where she was lost for months.
“There were some male folks in government at that time who said they wished she would never be found. That was a low point,” wrote Casper Star-Tribune columnist Joan Barron.
Esther’s patina needs restoration, at a cost between $20,000 and $30,000.
A group led by Cheyenne’s Peg Ostlund protested Esther’s removal. Its petition to Gov. Mark Gordon reads: “For 60 years the heroic Esther has been the face of the presence of the Wyoming Capitol. She is the soul of the state seal under the banner, Equal Rights.”
Ostlund added, “When the Capitol went under [re]construction, it was with a heavy heart that I saw beloved EHM put in a prison, an ice box, a shroud. But given her significance as the face of the Capitol I knew she’d be back.”
But Esther was relegated to the tunnel.
Gordon and Rep. Cathy Connolly (D-Laramie) were the only two dissenting votes on the Oversight Committee. Ostlund’s group is urging the five elected statewide officials, led by Gordon, to reconsider the committee’s action.
Nearly lost in this controversy is the exact role Morris played in the vote to approve the women’s suffrage bill 150 years ago. The story goes that at a tea party she hosted, Esther extracted promises from legislative candidates to pass a suffrage bill.
Democrat William Bright won the election and held true to his word. Morris was enshrined in Wyoming history as “the mother of women’s suffrage.”
It’s a great, stirring story. The only problem, according to historians who researched the primary sources, is that it isn’t true. They concluded there was no tea party, and Bright’s inspiration for sponsoring the bill appears to have been encouragement from his wife.
State historian Rick Ewig debunked the myth in the Annals of Wyoming’s winter 2006 issue (“Did She Do That? Examining Esther Morris’ Role in the Passage of the Suffrage Act”). While Morris was a suffrage supporter, she never mentioned the alleged tea party. She gave all the credit to Bright.
It wasn’t until 1919, 17 years after Morris’ death and a year before women nationally won the right to vote, that the tea party incident was “invented” during a speech by Herman Nickerson, Bright’s 1869 GOP opponent. Morris’ life had a new legacy.
According to Ewig, Nickerson wanted to embarrass Democrats and credit Republicans for Wyoming’s bold move. Wyoming historian Grace Raymond Hebard picked up the tea party tale and ran with it, giving it so much credibility that it is repeated in school textbooks and on many websites.
Morris is a symbol of equal rights for women, Ewig noted, “but it should be based on her tenure as a judge, not as someone ‘nagging’ or hosting a tea/dinner party or influencing in some way the passage of suffrage in 1869.”
I agree. There is much to admire about Esther’s eight-month tenure as a justice of the peace. She handled nearly 30 cases with only one appeal, and that ruling was upheld.
Christine Peterson, Star-Tribune managing editor, wrote in a recent Morris profile that some men in South Pass City didn’t want her to serve any longer. “One of those men was her husband, who forcefully disapproved of her appointment,” Peterson noted. “At one point, he disrupted her courtroom – so much she had him thrown in jail.”
Wendy Madsen of the Legislative Service Office, who worked extensively on the lengthy Capital Square project, told Barron that the long-range plan is to have a Wyoming Statuary Hall, featuring Morris and Chief Washakie.
“They will be part of the larger concept of the education center, which is located to accommodate students and tourists alike,” Madsen said.
That sounds nice. Still, if I had a vote, I’d place Esther back front-and-center of the Capitol. I just think she belongs there, 56 years after she made her well-earned debut in the spot.
In any event, whenever you’re at the Capitol, stop and say hello to Esther, no matter where she is located. Her memory deserves a moment of your time. You can tell her I sent you.
Veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake has covered Wyoming for more than four decades, previously as a reporter and editor for the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle and Casper Star-Tribune. He lives in Casper and can be reached at kerry.drake33@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.