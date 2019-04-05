The biggest disappointment of the legislative session was the failure of lawmakers to pass a new tax to help fund education.
Blame it all on the Senate.
Rep. Jerry Obermueller, R-Casper, sponsored a corporate income tax the House passed by a wide margin. The Senate was too intimidated by big business and Wyoming Republican Party leaders to vote.
House Bill 220 was a well-crafted vehicle for taxing large out-of-state corporations without affecting consumer prices, costing jobs or shuttering “big box” stores or franchises.
It implemented a 7 percent tax on profits of corporations with at least 100 shareholders, including retail stores like Walmart and restaurant chains like Applebee’s.
Lawmakers liked to call it the “big box tax,” because they didn’t want to immediately doom it by using the words “corporate income tax.”
A TV set or a steak bought from any of these corporations costs the same amount in Cheyenne as it does in Chicago, Portland (Oregon or Maine) and San Francisco — places where retailers already pay such income taxes.
Because Wyoming and South Dakota are the only states that do not levy either a corporate income tax, gross receipts tax or franchise tax, the monies not collected here are simply garnered elsewhere. Taxes paid here wouldn’t change how much the corporations have to pay in the end, it would only affect which state gets the money. By standing on rigid anti-tax principles we’re watching those dollars travel out of state.
The Wyoming Department of Revenue conservatively estimated HB 220 would have raised $45 million a year for the state’s public schools.
In the Senate Corporations Committee, lobbyists came out of the woodwork. Anti-tax and corporate lawyers and organizations like the Wyoming Liberty Group predicted economic calamity. Stores and restaurants would close by the dozens, potentially throwing thousands out of work.
The Wyoming Republican Party made no new or increased taxes one of its top goals, mounting an all-out assault against HB 220. Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Sheridan, reminded colleagues, “None of us campaigned on raising a corporate income tax, none of us did. If we did, we wouldn’t be here.”
Chairman Bill Landen, R-Casper — no doubt after consulting leaders — decided the bill had no chance of passing in the tax-averse Senate, so he didn’t even allow a vote.
The big box tax deserved a debate on the Senate floor, but enough senators insisted on not being forced to make a decision that could be used against them in their re-election bids.
Wyoming punted on all other tax measures, including proposed increases in property taxes, a statewide lodging tax, the state’s tobacco tax, and wind energy taxes.
The Legislature has cut more than $100 million from the education budget during the past three years. While no reductions were made for the next fiscal year, cuts are not only looming, they’ve been threatened.
Joint Appropriations Committee Co-chairman Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, said legislators’ failure to approve any tax measures means the Senate will push for budget reductions for education and social services.
Bebout carries much clout. He’s led the charge to deep-six tax bills during his Senate years.
Bebout publicly supported the big box tax and a 5 percent lodging tax. The latter, which died in a lopsided vote, would have funded the state’s promotion of its $3.8 billion a year tourism industry and provided local governments much-needed revenue.
Was it all a sham? Did any of these tax bills ever have a chance, or did the GOP leadership just trot them out to let the electorate see that their party stayed resolute in opposing tax hikes?
I think it was just a game.
The measures that died in the House met their fates because they just didn’t have the backing of a majority, but it was a moot point. There were many lengthy Senate Republican caucuses, and while those sessions are closed to the public, it’s obvious a lot of positioning, wrangling and horse-trading went on.
Bebout rescinded his early support, telling reporters he was against it after the bill’s fate had already been sealed.
I think the Senate, under President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, Vice President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, Majority Floor Leader Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and Bebout, never had any intention of sending a tax bill to Republican Gov. Mark Gordon.
It was just too big a risk, even though most Senate Republicans hold safe seats — they rarely face challenges within their own party and are often unopposed in the general election.
Senate Republicans have no reason to fear for their party’s grip on legislative dominance— they hold a 27-3 supermajority over Democrats — but angering state party bosses always includes the implicit threat of recruiting faithful anti-tax primary opponents.
Getting the big box tax and lodging tax out of the House was a sign that times have changed. Even the staunchest of the old guard, it appears, have begun to recognize that the days are numbered for the old ways of funding state government. But if the Senate never alters its course, in the end it’s just an empty, meaningless gesture — and a monumental waste of time.
Veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake has covered Wyoming for more than four decades, previously as a reporter and editor for the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle and Casper Star-Tribune. He lives in Casper and can be reached at kerry.drake33@yahoo.com. WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.
