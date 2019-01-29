In December, I came home to find a package in my mailbox from friends who live in Visingsö, Sweden. It’s always a treat to get international mail, and a package from the Holsts merited standing outside in the cold to tear it open immediately.
The package contained a gift handmade by Lisa: a piece of driftwood collected from her small island in the middle of Lake Vättern, metal-stamped with the Swedish phrase “Finns det hjärterum finns det stjärterum.” Her letter explained the meaning of this uniquely Swedish expression to roughly translate as “Where there’s heart room, there’s bum room.” Meaning if you really love something, you’ll make physical room for it.
I set this beautiful gift on my kitchen window sill, where I can see it every day. It feels like a good and necessary reminder, especially as the thrill of New Year’s resolutions begins to fade.
I don’t always set resolutions in a new year; some years I have clear-cut goals, and some years are more general “get my life together” ones. This year, I was inspired to change my approach to resolutions completely by this little piece of wood that traveled so far. It invites a change of mindset, not just another item on my to-do list. It’s a gentle reminder to envision what I really value and figure out how to make that happen.
A small (but in no way trivial) example is the fact that I love to make it through a week without utter chaos from work, school and activity commitments derailing my family’s general sense of humor and ability to function. This feeling – admittedly elusive from time to time – is something I cherish.
That’s not enough, though. I have to take responsibility to identify the conditions I know provide higher odds of achieving the alchemy involved in converting chaos to calm. And then I actually have to do them.
It isn’t just about reaching some semblance of margin in family life, though. This idea – that you have to act on what you value vs. talking/thinking/hand-wringing incessantly about it – seems especially relevant to me outside the walls of my home right now, too.
That it requires action and momentum to achieve deeply held convictions is not new information. But somewhere in the constant scrolling of never-ending social media and the rewiring of my brain to absorb ever-shorter presentation of news and ideas these past few years, it’s easy to forget the connection between what I value and what I make room for.
Case in point: I love and value a community that functions well, cares for its most vulnerable and thinks about challenges creatively. Am I pitching in enough to do my part toward making those descriptors a reality? Sometimes, yes. Sometimes, not so much.
That Swedish driftwood reminds me that unless I’m willing to make room and take action, I should probably knock off the hand-wringing. That maybe it’s not as valuable to me as I’ve tricked myself into believing.
This week, I had the opportunity to hear Katie Groke Ellis speak. She’s a University of Wyoming graduate who works for the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization Vote Run Lead. Her pitch – to get women of all political persuasions to run for elected office and provide them the tools to do so – was inspiring.
But it was the organization’s hashtag, #RunAsYouAre, that really resonated with me, because it speaks to so much more than running for political office: it’s a reminder that no matter who we are, we’re worthy of plugging ourselves into the equation required to affect change; it’s an acknowledgment that there’s no time better than the present to get started.
Actions speak louder than words. When we feel passionately about something, we must make physical room to help it flourish. It might be a stress-free answer to the question “what’s for dinner?” on a Wednesday night, or improved civil dialogue, or highly literate fourth-graders regardless of socio-economic status. Where there’s heart room, there’s bum room.
I’m not advocating that everyone throw their New Year’s resolutions to spend “x” amount of minutes at the gym in 2019 out the window. I’m just saying there’s another way to think about wishful thinking – an approach that, at least to me, feels like a far more rewarding way to kick off the new year and every day after.
Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne who dreams of visiting the shores of Lake Vättern to collect her own driftwood one day. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.
