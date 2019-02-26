An amazing thing happened to me recently: I looked down at my phone and saw a text notification from my second-grade teacher, complete with two 39-year-old photos of my second-grade classmates.
This out-of-the-blue message surprised me so much that I quite literally dropped what I was doing to clutch my phone in amazement, for Mrs. Starner has always been at the top of the list of all-time favorites. My sister-in-law passed through her classroom some years after I did, so when my in-laws bumped into her at a college basketball game, small talk turned into passing my number along. I couldn’t reply fast enough.
After a gleeful exchange of what we’d been up to since 1980-81, I turned to Facebook to share that I’d heard from her. Immediately, hometown friends commented with their own stories of Mrs. Starner’s influence; they, too, were flooded with feelings of happiness when remembering their favorite teacher.
Also, stories of clothespin reindeers. Mrs. Starner’s standard Christmas gift for her students each year was a handmade, signed clothespin reindeer Christmas tree ornament. Apparently, I’m not the only one who reserves a front and center spot on the Christmas tree for this treasured gift each year.
I asked permission to share Mrs. Starner’s number privately with friends who also wanted to get in touch and thank her, and she no doubt received many equally out-of-the-blue messages from former students dating back to the late 1970s that day.
Is there a better gift than discovering so many people have carried the way you made them feel in their hearts for their entire lives?
Here’s the thing: I remember very little about what I actually learned in second grade. I know she instilled in me a lifelong love of handwriting, as second grade was the year my district required cursive training. I know for sure she taught me the value of bringing some flair to my work, because she was the one who taught me how to turn regular letters into little 3D works of art by adding a shadow here, an angle there.
I remember very clearly being booted from her classroom for talking too much once (more than once?), which can only be described as foreshadowing, as I occasionally struggle to keep my mouth shut at the appropriate time even to this day.
I’m sure I learned other things, too – math facts, maybe, or states and capitals – foundations absorbed by other, more complex building blocks of knowledge in subsequent years.
The most consequential part of spending a year in Room 19, however, was how she made me feel. Understanding that she loved spending time with us, that she liked us, that she wanted us to succeed … those were lessons that built value and character and self-esteem powerful enough to extend through decades.
Teaching is not an easy profession. Teacher attrition is a very real problem in the U.S., and an estimated 100,000 classrooms lack fully qualified professionals at the beginning of each school year. With tight budgets and tighter expectations, it is a documented challenge to staff schools with highly motivated and trained educators.
The Learning Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan and nonprofit organization dedicated to researching evidence-based ideas and actions to strengthen the American education system, studies the effects of educator quality on lifelong success, among other factors. We collectively sense this to be true, based on our own experiences with great teachers, but figuring out the how and why of it is worthwhile work that can address challenges our education system faces.
Pinning down the mechanics of being awesome is no easy task. The awesomeness itself might be the single most important factor in plotting the trajectory of our lives.
The exhilaration I felt when presented with the opportunity of telling my second-grade teacher that she made a difference in my life was overwhelming in the best way. In hindsight, not sharing this information sooner feels selfish.
She is not the only teacher who impacted me in this way. My lifelong love of science (despite the lack of any real knack for scientific pursuit) can be traced directly back to my seventh-grade life sciences teacher, Ron Etling. I spent four years learning Latin from Tom McCaffrey; despite the absolute dead-as-a-doornail nature of the language, studying it remains one of my best life decisions to this day. Judi Rohlf taught me English and humanities, but also the worth of experiencing the thing, whatever the thing might be.
I have new resolve to say thank you to as many of them as I’m able to track down, because communicating long overdue gratitude comes with a great deal of unexpected joy.
Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. Her ESPN alerts are set for the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers and the University of Wyoming Cowboys. Email: edillow@mac.com.
