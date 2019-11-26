Like so many Wyomingites, I look forward to gambling on the road conditions for a trip to a few University of Wyoming sporting events each year. I appreciate knowing that people from Jackson, Hulett or Kemmerer might be sitting in my section – or that I might see two or 20 people I know from Cheyenne.
For a few short hours, it’s easy to connect over something other than politics or religion or any other number of things that tend to “silo” people into like-minded groups. Instead, you can simply don brown and gold and blend into a crowd of Pokes, all united in cheering for the same cause. University of Wyoming does this experience well, and that good old-fashioned school spirit can do a lot to improve my outlook, win or lose.
In the Air Force, the term for getting a big dose of remembering what you joined the service for in the first place is called “rebluing.” This terminology is borrowed from gun manufacturers; there, it’s the process of improving the cosmetic appearance of and providing corrosion resistance in firearms. In the Air Force, rebluing is most commonly achieved through professional military education designed to rekindle excitement about military commitment, reconnect to the mission and defend against cynicism.
Cynicism does not breed innovation or pride, and is downright corrosive to the human spirit over time.
An exciting hard-won football game at War Memorial Stadium can have that rebluing (re-brown-and-gold-ing?) effect on UW fans. For a lot of people – including me – a football game on a beautiful fall day is the most recent and regular connection to campus. For UW graduates, it’s good to go back to get a dose of why they loved it there in the first place. For everyone else, it’s good to be wholeheartedly welcomed as honorary Cowboys.
If that’s the only way you’re getting reblued though, you’re missing an important perspective.
On a recent college visit with my senior, I had the opportunity to see UW from a completely different angle. Together with families from 15 different states across the U.S., my daughter and I took facility tours, had the opportunity to engage in sample classes, and listen to professors, alumni and current students discuss their experiences on campus (and thousands of miles away while studying abroad).
We heard about the extraordinary emphasis on interdisciplinary thinking – how students are encouraged to make innovative connections and pursue curiosities, rather than simply tick courses off a prescribed list on a joyless march to graduation and career. We learned about a partnership between UW and the NFL to research ways to improve football helmets; we attended a vertical dance production of Alice in Wonderland. Optimism was the prevailing sentiment.
Throughout the weekend, I was struck by how very different my own college experience was. I loved the university where I spent four years of my life; it was historic, beautiful and regularly challenged me and my time management skills in ways that produced tremendous growth. I took classes that interested me, even if they didn’t always fit my major.
I wouldn’t trade my four years of college, but during my weekend on UW’s campus, I found myself feeling as if I might have missed out on a few important things. It made me feel simultaneously melancholy and extremely proud of the operation they’re running over there in Laramie. I met a few truly exceptional professors during my time in college, but never developed the kind of mentor relationships that seem to be the rule vs. the exception at UW. I believed study abroad opportunities were for rich kids; they felt downright inaccessible to me.
University of Wyoming, on the other hand, enjoys the largest study abroad scholarship endowment of any four-year public land-grant university in the U.S. and a whole host of people whose primary job it is to help connect students to those foreign opportunities. Maybe most striking, graduates of UW are not saddled with debt. I graduated with a moderate amount of debt, but it was still debt. The commitment to educational value at UW is something to be proud of, Wyoming.
If you haven’t been to Laramie in a while, consider this your invitation to reblue. Time on campus will assuage any cynicism you might be feeling about the future. Attend a symposium, documentary screening or senior recital; wander the art museum or simply take a walk to soak up the campus before hitting downtown – which, by the way, has been named among the best small college towns in the U.S. more than once. I left Laramie feeling reblued as a human, and it was good for my soul.
Elizabeth Dillow is a designer, photographer and writer in Cheyenne. She is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and one day hopes to complete a master’s degree begun at UW but derailed by an Air Force PCS. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.