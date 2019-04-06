In the 2019 Wyoming legislative session, an 86 percent Republican legislature, including many fiscal conservatives, tried to raise taxes. They will not stop, as the Interim Revenue Committee is still looking for more revenue.
For good reason
Severance taxes on minerals produce more than $600 million a year for the state of Wyoming, more than $1,000 per person and more than $4,000 per family of four. Almost all of that tax revenue comes from three kinds of minerals—coal, natural gas, and oil. Coal companies are going bankrupt, coal power plants are shutting down, and all three fossil fuels may decline in the future due to carbon taxes and increasingly economical wind and solar energy. What the Legislature is trying to do, beyond ideology and labels, is to diversify Wyoming’s tax sources at the same time that we diversify Wyoming’s economy.
Should we have an income tax?
In the last two legislative sessions, Representative Cathy Connolly of Laramie has introduced a personal and corporate income tax bill, in its latest version applying a 4 percent rate to incomes over $200,000, with the deductibility of some other taxes meaning that incomes would be even higher before any tax was paid. The bill died but would have raised about $200 million per year, an impressive amount.
We should oppose an income tax for four reasons
First, the income tax quickly devolves into the injustice of varying and confiscatory tax rates. The modern federal income tax began in 1913 with rates of 1 percent and 6 percent, applied only to high incomes. The top rate quickly increased to 77 percent and went as high as 91 percent in subsequent years. The utter unfairness of differing rates was aptly described as scaffolding for plunder in 1894, a statement still true and too often ignored. Second, the income tax always broadens from the “rich” to most of us, as has happened with the federal income tax. Third, the income tax does not produce prosperity. Taxes on income, adjusted to today’s dollars, have raised perhaps one hundred trillion dollars ($100,000,000,000,000) cumulatively for the federal government, yet the federal government is effectively bankrupt with a debt of $22 trillion and another $200 trillion in unfunded liabilities. Fourth, the lack of an income tax is a distinct competitive advantage for Wyoming, one of just seven states without one. The 2017 changes in federal tax law increased that advantage.
Having participated in killing the very bad bill that would have taxed personal services, and being completely opposed to a personal income tax, I’m writing today to recommend four less harmful ways that we can increase state revenue:
Tax digital advertising providers
Every day Facebook and Google insert millions of ads into web pages seen by Wyoming users, who account for about $120 million out of $70 billion in USA digital advertising revenue each year. A 10 percent gross receipts tax on digital advertising would raise up to $12 million per year. Most ads know the geolocation of the computers or phones they appear on; for the remainder, apportion by population within the USA.
Tax digital services, not including personal services
We want to attract and keep custom software developers, web developers, database experts, and other knowledge workers, so we should not tax their personal services. However, why wasn’t I charged Wyoming sales tax when my Microsoft Office subscription renewed a few weeks ago? Software subscriptions delivered over the internet, software packages sold over the internet, an Amazon Music subscription, an Amazon Prime membership, cloud storage backup services, web hosting, and networking services are all examples of digital services that could be subject to sales tax and add to state and local government revenue.
Expand personal freedoms, but tax them
We can legalize marijuana, but tax it. We can legalize more card rooms for poker and blackjack, but with some added tax revenue for state and local government.
Trim tax exemptions
For example, if a hospital receives 90 percent of its revenue from billings and only 10 percent from actual charitable donations, shouldn’t it be exempt from only 10 percent of property tax and not 100 percent of property tax?
Many of us are still busy doing our federal taxes. The Joint Interim Revenue Committee of the Wyoming Legislature is meeting in Lander,Wyoming on the 2nd and 3rd of May. Most of us won’t get to Lander, but we can let our legislators know what we think. Go to https://www.wyoleg.gov/ to get in touch with them.
Martin L. Buchanan is a software developer and writer living in Laramie. Email: MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.