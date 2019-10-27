Terrible things can happen without malice. Sheriff’s deputy Derek Colling did not wake up on Nov. 4, 2018, planning to shoot anyone. Later that day he killed lifetime Laramie resident Robbie Ramirez in a minor traffic stop gone bad. Robbie drove slowly and may not have correctly signaled a turn. After an initial stop, when he did not roll down his passenger window to talk to Colling, Robbie drove slowly to his apartment about a block away, got out of his truck, and confronted the deputy. The area near the vehicles was small, with little room to back away from a confrontation. Robbie yelled and tussled with Colling but was unarmed, a pudgy and mentally ill local man with schizophrenia versus a fit and well trained deputy who is a martial arts instructor. Minutes later, Robbie was dead, shot three times by Colling.
There is discussion of a community policy committee to provide input on policing reforms. Pressure from the Wyoming Local Liability Pool caused our county commission to set aside the idea for now. Such a committee should be created once all liability issues related to the Robbie Ramirez killing are resolved.
Some have suggested that such a committee include only retired law enforcement officers, which is the opposite of what is needed when law enforcement too often misbehaves with deadly results. Our political leaders already get ample input from law enforcement. Such a committee should be independent with no current or former law enforcement members, though of course law enforcement would provide much of the testimony and many of the documents that the committee reviews. The county commission should accept applications from community members wanting to serve.
Another suggestion is that the committee provide input only to the state Legislature, yet the killing leading to the creation of this commitee was in Albany County and it should certainly provide input to Albany County.
The suggested scope of the committee is too narrow, regarding how officer-involved shootings are handled after the fact in the state. The committee should consider hiring practices, policy manuals, use of force rules, training and discipline, the impact of participating in the Wyoming Local Government Liability Pool, how to create and maintain transparency regarding use of force and subsequent investigations, and any risks created to officers by more stringent use of force guidelines. Such a committee should also consider whether law enforcement officers, who wield the power of life and death, should be “at will” employees, a status our County Attorney has endorsed for other employees.
Such a committee will be forward looking and may not specifically address the Ramirez case. In the committee’s work, I suggest that it be inspired by the following quotes from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office Operations Policy Manual (as of July 2018; specific sections have different revision dates):
A law enforcement agency must maintain a high level of personal and official conduct .... — p. 2
Sheriff Office members shall: ... 2. Conduct themselves in a manner that creates and maintains respect for themselves, the Sheriff’s Office and the County; — p. 2
Disciplinary action shall be taken in the case of any employees of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office justifiably charged with the commission or omission of the following described acts: ... d) Conduct unbecoming to a law enforcement officer. ... h) Disrespect or insolence toward a citizen. i) Willful maltreatment of any prisoner or any person. — p. 16
If the employee misconduct is so serious that continued employment is no longer appropriate due to a continuing pattern of behavior or very serious misconduct, employees may be recommended for termination. — p. 21
Within the jurisdiction, sworn deputies shall always take appropriate action to: a) Protect life and property .... — p. 27
H. Relationship with the Public i. Employees shall be courteous to the public, being tactful and restrained in the performance of assigned duties. ... ii. Employees shall exercise patience and discretion, and shall control their temper and not engage in argumentative discussion or malicious physical retaliation, even in the face of extreme provocation. — p. 52
V. Abuse of Law Enforcement Powers ... C. An employee shall not use more force than is necessary to control suspects, arrestees, or any other person. — p. 57
Albany County Sheriff’s Office seeks the highest level of professionalism and integrity by its members .... — p. 59
xiv. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office will not consider persons for hire where the background examination or any other portion of the application process puts the Albany County Sheriff’s Office on notice that the candidate has a propensity to engage in conduct that could harm a member of the public. — p. 61
II. Dismissal/Termination A. Employees may be dismissed as a result of disciplinary action .... — p. 82
C. Deputies shall not use unnecessary force in making an arrest or in dealing with any prisoner or person. — p. 119
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office recognizes and respects the value and integrity of each human life. — p. 200
All officers must exercise prudent judgment as fully as time and circumstances allow, while being cognizant at all times of the critical responsibility borne in exercising deadly force options. — p. 200
We are all Robbie Ramirez. When we deal with law enforcement, we are not at our best. My mother, who struggled for years with mental illness, could be Robbie. My father, with dementia at the end, could be Robbie. You or me could be Robbie.
Policing reform is not optional, but is literally a matter of life and death. Let your County leaders know what you think.
Martin L. Buchanan is a writer and software developer living in Laramie. Email: MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.