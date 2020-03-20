Did you hear that, on Sunday, March 15, Congress appropriated $700 billion? Actually you didn’t hear that, as Congress did not meet that day and did not appropriate those funds. Our Constitution says “No money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law” (Article I section 9). This is a huge safeguard, as laws must be approved by a majority in the elected House of Representatives, a majority of the elected Senate, and signed by the elected president (unless his or her veto is overridden).
Yet on that Sunday afternoon, a dozen Federal Reserve officials appropriated $700 billion, $500 billion to buy Treasury debt and $200 billion to buy mortgage-backed securities. No taxes were raised to fund this, no trucks left Fort Knox loaded with gold bars, and no printing presses worked overtime to print 7 billion hundred-dollar bills. There were clicks on a computer, and money was created, Santa Claus automated with 21st century technology.
The Constitution contains no authorization of a central bank. Instead “No state shall ... make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts” (Article I section 10). Congress is given the power to “coin Money, regulate the Value thereof” (Article I section 8). Money was gold, silver, or other metals, not paper, understandable as America experienced the hyperinflation of a debased paper currency during the Revolution.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) began in 1913, 107 years ago. How has it performed? An essential function of money is as a store of value, not losing its value over time. The Federal Reserve Act requires the Fed to promote stable prices. In violation of the Act, the Fed’s policy is to seek 2% annual inflation, devaluing pensions and savings for tens of millions of us. Since 1917, the U.S. dollar has lost 96% of its value. It takes $25 today to buy what $1 bought in 1913.
Americans are reluctant to replace the Fed because it can create money from nothing, useful during times of financial crisis, as in 2008. How well did that work out? Trillions of dollars in bailouts went to financial institutions. For example, Fannie Mae, the government mortgage business, took $100 billion in federal money. The same Fannie Mae insisted that a homeowner sign a $25,000 promissory note before it would approve a short sale to avoid foreclosure. (I was that homeowner.) Wall Street investors with access to artificially cheap credit bought many millions of homes and turned them into aggressively priced rentals. Very little help went to the public.
Turning the dollar into paper instead of gold had other bad consequences. On August 15, 1971, Republican President Nixon suspended the convertibility of dollars into gold. A gold standard prevents permanent export-import imbalances, as if you send paper money overseas for imports, those receiving the money can convert it into safer gold, as France did before Nixon acted. Nixon enabled permanent trade deficits and the destruction of U.S. manufacturing, so that our country is now completely dependent on foreign goods. Last year I checked 10 products at random from the shelves of a Laramie hardware store. Seven were made in China, one each in Austria, Indonesia, and Mexico, and none in the U.S.
Bankers and our government have cooperated to turn an asset economy into a debt economy. When the Fed was created, homeowners would take out five, 10 or 15 year mortgages; now 30-year mortgages are the norm. Federal policy guaranteed and encouraged large scale debt by farmers, veterans, and small businesses. The federal government itself is now completely reliant on debt.
Our government-controlled bailout economy is utterly demoralizing for every honest worker and business owner. You work hard for a paycheck, or work decades to have a successful business, then watch politicians and bankers create hundreds of billions of dollars out of thin air by doing no work at all.
We are now in the midst of unprecedented social measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. These measures are reasonable and necessary. As a consequence, the travel, retail, restaurant and entertainment industries will need bailouts. A general economic downturn, with higher demands on unemployment insurance, food stamps, and other safety net programs, is quite possible. Congress has already passed some COVID-19 legislation. More expensive ideas, such as suspending all or part of the Social Security payroll tax, are being considered.
An economic downturn combined with both Congress and the Fed acting as Santa Claus could increase the annual federal deficit from $1 trillion to $2 trillion. We may have deflation in the short run, but such unrestrained fiscal and monetary policies are likely to strongly reduce the dollar’s value in the long run, producing major inflation.
Staying healthy, avoiding COVID-19, and not spreading COVID-19 are our top priorities. However, we rely on the American economy as consumers, producers, investors or all three. With inflation a real possibility, we should: avoid long-term contracts that rely on the value of the dollar; put inflation adjustments into contracts and laws whenever possible; and fasten our seat belts for a bumpy economy ahead.
To end our disastrous policies of debt and inflation requires ending the Federal Reserve and returning to sound money backed by gold or other real commodities.
Martin L. Buchanan is a writer and software developer living in Laramie. Email: MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.
