Each day a love story plays out on the outskirts of Laramie. Joe and Manni Hageman’s long marriage is centered in their shared focus on arts, crafts, and a small business that helps and supports many hundreds of artists and crafters, Scrap Tree, LLC, at 725 Skyline Drive, in the open areas south of I-80.
A few months ago Joe and Manni finished a grueling and expensive move from their former location on Third Street and are still establishing themselves in the quiet outskirts of town, in a building shared with Laramie Soccer and young people engaged in their own pursuit of happiness. Manni left a tumultuous Europe long ago and loves the tranquility and peace of Wyoming liberty.
All of that may disappear: The danger is not the IRS, because the Internal Revenue Service has a Taxpayer Bill of Rights, a Taxpayer Advocate Service, and extensive due process, so that even a genuinely delinquent taxpayer has several years to satisfy the IRS. The more potentially deadly foe than the IRS is Title 15, Unified Development Code, of the Laramie Municipal Code, which may put Scrap Tree out of business.
Around a hundred years ago, genuine property rights disappeared in the USA. Local governments adopted zoning and planning, putting governments and not owners in control of real property. This joined other questionable innovations of that era, such as Income Tax, the Federal Reserve, and Prohibition. At this point almost every city plans, zones, and generally insists on substantive control of real property in the city. Unlike free speech, where prior restraint is generally forbidden, prior restraint—needing government permission before you act—is the norm for changes to real property or its uses. The rules you must follow are in Laramie’s Title 15, hundreds of pages, just like a large computer program, an apt comparison because it is really a giant, specialized, and very complicated algorithm. Just as some of us make our living writing and understanding computer code, there are thousands of full-time professionals in our country who spend their work days interpreting city development codes, professionals like Laramie City Planning Manager Derek T. Teini, AICP (American Institute of Certified Planners).
Question the algorithms: We are drawn to algorithms, because fixed rules seem less arbitrary than decisions by people in authority. The invention of writing led to many algorithms governing human behavior, from the Code of Hammurabi to the Hebrew Torah. The problem with absolute rule by algorithms is the lack of recourse when the algorithms are incomplete or wrong. Currently Boeing’s entire fleet of 737Max airplanes is grounded because of two crashes where the computer algorithms overrode the human pilots, killing 346 people. Algorithms can and will destroy lives if given unchecked authority!
“Oh the humanity!”—Herbert Morrison exclaimed as he watched the crash of the German airship Hindenburg, another overly complex and overly confident work of rigid engineering. Laramie cannot become a James Cameron movie of runaway algorithms. We need to keep humanity in the process. Thankfully Laramie has a Planning Commission of seven volunteers who take on the time consuming tasks of dealing with planning issues, supported by city staff. As city staff, quite understandably, are focused on the details of correct compliance with the code, at times the Planning Commission needs to provide appropriate balance.
Put more safeguards in the planning process: One worrisome aspect of the planning process that I observed multiple times in the March 11 staff report is that staff instructs the commission as to what they can and cannot consider. This may put the commission in a box where they see what should be done but believe they are not allowed to do it. The second fundamental problem is the lack of appeal to and accountability by our elected officials, the City Council, including the mayor. Having the Planning Commission operate independently insulates the City Council from headaches, but we elect our officials precisely so they can deal with the hard problems and be accountable for them. The third problem is that the City has threatened Scrap Tree with fines of $750 per day, which would accumulate even while the case is appealed to District Court. Fairness demands that there should be no fines until appeals, including court appeals, are exhausted, else legitimate appeals will be abandoned due to the threat of financial ruin.
Save the pursuit of happiness in Laramie: In the Scrap Tree case so far, city staff has shown some willingness to acknowledge and correct mistakes and to try and figure out solutions, but their planning tools and tables don’t have a box that Scrap Tree fits into very well. Some of the solutions offered by the city would require spending about $50,000 on unneeded upgrades to landscape, parking, and other amenities, none of which has been required of other businesses previously operating in the same location. That is no solution at all, as Scrap Tree would close, an elderly couple would lose their savings and livelihood, and hundreds of artists and crafters would no longer have a place to go. The entire building might also shut down, throwing Laramie Soccer out as well. There is genuine concern and sympathy on the Planning Commission regarding this issue, and any communications to them should be respectful. You can email planning@cityoflaramie.org to send a message to the Planning Commission and to the Planning Manager. The Planning Commission meets on at 4:30 p.m. Monday in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 406 Ivinson Avenue in Laramie and will consider the Scrap Tree issue, with an opportunity for public comment. I will be there and perhaps you will be too.
Martin L. Buchanan is a writer, software developer, and U.S. Army veteran living in Laramie. Email: MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.
