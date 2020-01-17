Acts of war, perfidious sneak attacks, like Pearl Harbor or 9-11, followed by the justified revenge and total victory of a great nation. Now that we are at war with Iran, let’s review the acts of war between our two nations:
1953: A coup in Iran organized by America’s CIA and Britain’s MI6 overthrew elected prime minister Mohammad Mosaddegh, who wanted Iran to control its own oil. Hundreds of people died.
1953-1979: The U.S. and the Iranian government of Shah Reza Pahlavi are on friendly terms. The U.S. helped establish Iran’s nuclear power program. The CIA set up and trained SAVAK, the Shah’s secret police, who tortured and murdered thousands of Iranians.
1979: Ayatollah Khomeini returned to Iran from exile and led the revolutionary government, the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is theocratic, anti-U.S., and anti-Israel. Iran’s new government executed thousands of opponents and suppressed opposition. In November, Iranians took over the U.S. embassy and held 52 hostages for more than 14 months. In a failed rescue attempt, 8 U.S. servicemen and one Iranian civilian died.
1980-1988: Iraq’s brutal dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Iran in a war of aggression; the war lasted 8 years. The U.S. and some allies, notably France, repeatedly aided Iraq. We helped Iraq obtain weapons, eased regulations on technology transfers, and provided satellite imagery showing Iranian troop movements. Our actions contributed to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iranians.
1987-1988: The U.S. protected Kuwaiti tankers carrying Iraqi oil. The U.S. and Iran fought multiple times in the Persian Gulf, with attacks on ships and oil platforms. In July 1988, the U.S. frigate Vincennes shot down Iran Air flight 655, an unprovoked attack on a civilian jetliner, killing 290 people.
1980-2020: Iran sponsored terrorism from its early years to now, often via allied or proxy groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iraqi Shia militias. In one five-year period, Hamas killed nearly 400 Israelis and wounded more than 2,000, with Iranian support. Two 1983 bombings by Hezbollah in Beirut, with Iranian support, killed more than 300 people, most Americans. Two Hezbollah attacks in Argentina, at the Israeli embassy and a Jewish center, killed more than 100 people.
2003: The U.S. invaded and occupied Iraq in a war of aggression promoted with lies about weapons of mass destruction. Continued conflict killed more than 500,0o0 Iraqis. Iraq is a majority Shia Islam country, as is Iran. The trillions of dollars we spent to destroy a Shia country on its border very much concerned Iran, just as we would be concerned if Iran occupied and destroyed Canada.
2018: President Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an agreement between Iran and the major world powers that had halted Iran’s nuclear weapons program until 2030. Subsequently the U.S. reimposed crippling sanctions against Iran, ignoring international court rulings that the sanctions are illegal. Iran’s oil output dropped by 40% and its economic output dropped by 14% over two years. Iran has now resumed its nuclear program.
2019: Iran attacked multiple ships in the Persian Gulf, shot down American drones, and attacked Saudi Aramco facilities causing significant damage. On 27 December, an Iran-sponsored militia in Iraq fired rockets into a U.S. base, killing one American and wounding four others. On 31 December, militia members stormed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, doing major damage.
2020: A U.S. drone strike in Iraq, ordered by President Trump, killed Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds force. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, was also killed, along with 8 others. Soleimani was one of Iran’s most senior and powerful leaders. Six days later, Iran fired missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq, with no injuries. That same day, Iran shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, an unprovoked attack on a civilian jetliner, killing 176 people.
We have been at war with Iran, one way or another, for 67 years. In the first few decades, it was mostly us making war on the people of Iran. We overthrew their government, trained their torturers, and supported their enemies.
The Islamic Republic of Iran is and has been an enemy to us and to Israel. Their chants of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” are completely sincere. They have killed thousands of their own citizens to stay in power and are a major sponsor of terrorism. They are the greatest threat to Israel since Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Iranian nuclear weapons would multiply that threat, which is why Trump killing the nuclear deal and Iran now resuming uranium enrichment is a bad idea.
To impose unconditional surrender, overthrow the Iranian government, and occupy Iran successfully would take 1.7 million troops, more than our entire Army, and could cost more than our entire defense budget, for an indefinite period. That is not practical. Iran cannot defeat and occupy the United States; that is equally impractical. So we are left with another forever war, always killing and maiming more people and doing more damage.
What if we try peace instead? Return to the nuclear deal and end the sanctions destroying Iran’s economy. Realize that Iran is 6,000 miles away and is not a major U.S. concern if our forces are not there. End all of our forever wars, with Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Iran. Get all of our forces entirely out of the Middle East and stop meddling in that area. 300 Wyoming soldiers are now in the Middle East. Bring them home and stop pouring our sons’ blood into desert sands. Realize that with trillion dollar deficits, we cannot police the world and cannot afford unneeded wars.
In 1821, Secretary of State and future President John Q. Adams said of America: “She goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy. ... Her glory is not dominion but liberty.” Unfortunately we have ignored his advice, and unfortunately monsters fight back. We will learn the price of war soon enough.
Martin L. Buchanan is a writer and software developer living in Laramie. Email: MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.