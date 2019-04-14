At age 75, I have the privilege of looking into the eyes of my grandson. His view is full of wonder. Whether it’s watching a ray of light on the ceiling, or trying to touch the soft fur of our Australia Shepherd, or enjoying the stories of animals in Yellowstone, our grandson is full of wonder.
But, I wonder what happened to us? Where did we lose our sense of the marvelous patterns of Life? Why don’t we care about springtime, about waterfalls, about sunrise?
So, as I think of Easter this year, I want to remember an insight taught to me by my grandson—that there is wonder IN the world. As every astronomer, rancher, and toddler knows, it is the patterns of Life that beckon us beyond calculation. No computer or cell-phone or GPS
looks at a sunrise and says “Wow!”
The point I’m making about Easter is simple. At some stage, we have to accept Mystery. We may have different names for it but the wonders we see in this world lead us to welcoming the wonders beyond.
We can accept the accounts of 2,000 years ago and accept the surprises the Gospels declare. But, we can also look at a bigger picture.
The evidence at our finger-tips teaches us there is more of God than eyes can see. Listen to the intricacies of bird songs. Watch the slow growth of plants. Notice the gift of each breath.
We’ve forgotten wonder, but Helen Keller never did. This remarkable woman, born both blind and deaf, was asked—“What if you were given three days to see?” Helen Keller answered:
“I would look at the pattern of my carpet, where I walk each day.
I would gaze into the faces of my friends.
And, I would watch that miracle by which
God turns night into day.”
Holy Mysteries are around us, but in our obsession with the latest news, the best technology, the need for approval, we simply miss them because of the constant distractions.
Dr. Rachel Naomi Remen, a physician educator at the Cancer Institute, felt this truth when she grew lettuce in her own garden. Finally, at about age forty, the prayer from her childhood welled up in her heart: “Blessed art Thou O Lord, King of the Universe, Who bringest forth bread from the earth.” This physician finally felt more than the words; she saw the Mystery.
In a similar way, “Doubting” Thomas struggles to name the truth his friends have been trying to tell him. He needs the reality, not the message. And so, when he finally touches the wounds of Jesus, the words just well up in his soul “My Lord, and my God.”
So, look into the eyes of a child, and see the wonder that is more than worrying. The extravagance of Life is beyond our understanding. It is real, but more than we can say. The Easter narrative asks a challenging question: “Why do you seek the living among the dead?” (Luke 24:5)
I applaud the question, and our diverse search for answers.
Something happened 2,000 years ago and we’ve been trying to figure it out ever since. The truth of the resurrection is best told in symbol, in celebration, in song. It is the Mystery that will not go away. It is God’s “Yes” to Life in spite of suffering. Whatever we call it, we feel its encounter in innocence, in compassion, in prayer. It is the work of the God beyond understanding. It’s the wonder of Mystery that’s been there all along.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, retired from St. Paul’s U.C.C. and Religious Studies at UW, is a leader in the Wyoming Interfaith Network.
