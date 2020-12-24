I remember taking our small son to see Santa. His grandmother wanted it to happen so we went to the mall and stood in line, a very long line. I was pregnant with our daughter so standing made me uncomfortable. When it was Shawn’s turn, at last, he was lifted to Santa’s lap and started crying. He’d never seen a stranger like that before. Such was our Christmas in spite of.
And, such is our Christmas, now. I call it a celebration “in spite of,” that is in spite of threatening news, in spite of struggling economics, in spite of loneliness, sickness, and loss. Christmas comes again near the darkest night of the year. To that, I say “Rejoice!” because there is something universal about Christmas, something beyond our reason, our worries, our pain. It is what the Wisemen knew as they searched the heavens for a sign. It is what we feel now as we reach out in kindness, in treasured memories, in peace.
Christians around the world call it the “Incarnation.” It means that the One Who called the worlds into being condescended to be a healer of humankind. The One who molded the mountains, forged the water-flow, and breathed into us the breath of life is the One who held us and Who holds us when we cannot find our way. It is the One who came to Palestine when politics were in tumult. And, it is the One who comes right here to teach us, again, what it means to be human in spite of. His lesson is simple: “Love God. Love your neighbor as yourself.”
It’s no wonder that hundreds gather at the Christmas parades. It’s no wonder that soldiers cross enemy lines. It’s no wonder that people long to sing “Silent Night.” There is something deep in the human spirit that knows even though there’s COVID, even though there’s arguments, even though there’s children who cry, there is something universal which proclaims “God is here.”
I’m not surprised at Santa’s appearance. But, the song declares a different kind of coming: “He sees you when you’re sleeping. He knows when you’re awake. He knows if you’ve been bad or good. So, be good for goodness sake.” But, the Christ child comes “to town” in spite of. God keeps choosing us—right here. Even though we don’t feel worthy, we can still say:
O God, beyond all knowing,
be with us
in our imagination and our reason,
in the rhythms of the day and the stillness of night,
in the waves of grass and the hopes of worship,
in acts of kindness and in our struggles to be kind,
in our prayers…and in our wanting to pray. Amen.
