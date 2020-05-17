In a year when uncertainty has been our way of life, public service of all kinds has become even more valuable. And that is definitely true when talking about those women and men who put themselves on the line by running for public office.
Thursday marked the start of the filing period for many of our local races, including city council, county commission and the legislature
Whether they win or lose their political contest, just stepping forward to compete makes our system work. We abhor uncontested races. About the only thing worse in an election is having a race with no candidates seeking the office.
Contested races are more meaningful to the voters as well as the candidates. Contrasting ideas, policies, beliefs and strategies make for better leadership. And voters need to have valid choices to consider. Many of the best ideas come from competing ideas and the heat of strong opposition.
And that is truer this year than ever. Our elected officials are facing some tough choices and decisions involving how we live and what must be done to protect our future lives.
All races are important, but those for the Wyoming State House and Senate may be among the most crucial. Several experienced local legislators are retiring and will not be on the ballot this year. That means some important spots will be changing. It is imperative that we work to recruit sharp candidates to compete for those seats.
And by recruit, we don’t mean just political party leaders and activists. All of us must search out individuals with ideas, talent, skills and other traits that will make them good leaders. Then we need to urge them to actually become candidates.
The reason that those local legislative seats are particularly crucial this year is quite simply that Wyoming is facing a perfect storm of economic impacts that the Legislature must resolve. The unemployment and widespread financial impact from the fight against the pandemic would be enough to demand gifted leaders. But Wyoming was already experiencing economic distress because of declining prices for oil and natural gas as well as a huge drop in demand for coal.
Those who have been waiting to address the state’s revenue shortfall with the hopes that traditional sources of money would bounce back finally must come up with other answers. And the newly elected legislators who emerge this year will have a lot to say about how all of this plays out.
It’s often hard to make your mark as a freshman legislator. From learning how to draft a bill with staff, to learning procedure for floor debate and committee work, to understanding the ins and outs of K-12 finance — there’s a steep learning curve.
Seniority in statehouse matters. Policy proposals are often debated for years in Cheyenne before they ever gain traction with the backing of leadership.
COVID-19 will certainly change some of that in the 2021 session. This past week has already shown that. Friday marked the start of the Legislature’s first special session in more than a decade. No doubt, the emergency of our time will almost certainly make it more likely for incumbents to be more receptive to dramatic legislation next year.
But while we are emphasizing the need for strong candidates to compete for these key legislative seats, we realize that competition is needed in local races as well. Albany County and the city of Laramie are greatly impacted by these same challenges. And we have to admit that the County Commissioners and City Council members probably have more direct impact on local residents than our legislators.
But many of the same skills and traits that would be valuable in the legislature would also be important to have on our local governing entities. So if a potential candidate can’t commit to spend more than a month in Cheyenne once a year, maybe he or she could be persuaded to run for City Council or County Commissioner offices.
Running for office can be nerve-wracking for first-time candidates. There’s a lot to learn: How to file, how to submit financial reports to the county clerk, how to campaign, and how to have your positions challenged in a way they likely never have before.
And losing presents its own lesson in humility, but a lesson that also brings knowledge and skill, polishing a candidate for subsequent elections. A number of Albany County’s most prominent elected officials lost an election before they ever prevailed in one.
To run is to serve. Our political forums need a body of candidates differing in ideas, personalities, backgrounds, expertise, professions, ages and genders to represent — and confront — the differences in our community.
Our incumbents need smart and thoughtful people to challenge their policies. Forcing each other to confront the drawbacks of our ideologies can only make our political thinking more sophisticated.
One thing is certain — there are never too many talented and able candidates for these and other offices. And we are always grateful for those who run even if they suffer a defeat at the polls. By competing they make the system work and we end up with better leaders in public offices.
