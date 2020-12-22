Ruth Othilea Wright 1935-2020 Ruth Othilea Wright, 85, of Laramie, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 25, 1935 in Pottstown, PA to Harold and Othilea (Ohrle) Watson. Ruth moved around in her childhood as her parents served in the Salvation Army. She attended Walton High School in the Bronx, NY. During this time she met her future husband, William Wright. After graduation she attended Katharine Gibbs College and received her Secretarial degree. She went on to work at a law firm in lower Manhattan while William was in flight training for the USAF. After Bill's graduation they married on May 26, 1956 in the Bronx, New York. While Bill was serving in the Air Force, Ruth stayed home taking care of their home and children. After his retirement she worked for the City of Laramie Planning office until her retirement. She was an excellent piano player and loved to play Bridge. She was also a member of many organizations and clubs, including The Order of the Eastern Star, Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club, President of the Officers Wives Club of Laramie, and President of the Laramie Bridge Club. She also enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William H. "Bill" Wright; her children, William B. Wright, Jennifer A. Cross (Greg Mirelez), and Pamela M. McNew (Michael); her three grandchildren; her two great grandchildren; and her sister, Alice Conrath. A Celebration of Ruth's Life will be announced at a later date. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
