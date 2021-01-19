Chad Lee Williams 1974-2021 Chad Lee Williams, 46, of Laramie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Chad was born October 30, 1974 in Lamar, Colorado and met Cindy Kubczak while attending college in Laramie; after a whirlwind romance he married her in 1997. Chad worked for the City of Laramie for 14 years in the Utility Division with hopes of one day becoming the King of the Sewers. He was an avid Dungeons and Dragons gamer, which he spent many Saturday nights doing, but his most beloved pastime was relaxing with his family. He was a member of the SCA (Society for Creative Anachronism) where he donned armor and chainmail and whacked others with replica swords in week-long tournaments. One of Chad's favorite quotes was "What did you learn ...?" Chad is survived by his wife of 23 years, Cindy Williams of Laramie; his children, Morgan and Lily Williams; his mother, Maxine Williams of Laramie; his father, Carl (Helen) Williams of Grand Junction; his brother-from-another-mother, Justin (Elaine) Pinter; his D&D Buddies; his Work-Wife, Gary Sanchez; the Cancer Center Ladies (and guys) who were absolutely wonderful and had his back the whole time; and his 100lb Rottweiler puppy, Atlas, who kept Chad's spirits up during his bout with cancer; and friends around the world too numerous to count. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. One hell of a party will be announced at a later date after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and the weather is good for everyone to get together to celebrate Chad's life. Stories and laughter will be mandatory. His family sends their love, hugs, and prayers to all who loved him and who are also in mourning. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital (Chad never wanted kids to go through what he went through) and/or to the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center in Laramie. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
